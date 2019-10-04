Best Jump Starter for Your Car

Don’t abandon your car on the side of the road if it breaks down and start walking five miles looking for a gas station. If the battery dies, you could panic and not have any idea what to do. While many people will call roadside assistance, what if you’re in an area with no service? That’s why you should always know how to jump start a car and how to use a starter. Being able to jump a car and change a tire are two extremely valuable traits any driver can have. Rather than relying on someone to drive by your broken-down car, grab any of the three starters we’ve highlighted below and get back on the road.

Best Jumper Cables

You won’t be able to jump a car battery without jumper cables. Cables allow you to recharge your battery by either connecting it to a starter or another car’s battery. You can trust the EPAuto 4 Gauge x 20 Ft 500A Heavy Duty Booster Jumper Cables to have you driving again in no time. These cables have copper plated clamps and are four gauge. With this pack, you’ll get a carrying bag to store the cables in, so you can throw them in your trunk or near the spare tire if your car has that compartment. You’ll also get gloves to wear to prevent any type of sparks from harming you. These can be used on cars, vans, motorcycles or SUVs.

Best Portable Jump Starter

With the versatility to charge just about any device you need, the HALO Bolt 58830 mWh Portable Phone Laptop Charger Car Jump Starter is unbelievably durable. There’s a power bank that never runs out of battery with two USB 2.4V charging ports. It also comes with a car charger to use them while you’re driving. This starter is powerful enough to charge for up to at least eight hours for a MacBook Pro, iPad, or iPhone. It also can jump a car, boat, motorcycle or lawnmower. It includes the jumper cables, an LED flood light, AC wall charger, carrying pouch and two USB phone chargers.

Best Powerful Jump Starter

Boasting 1000 Amp and 12V of power, the NOCO Boost Jump Starter is powered by a Lithium battery. This compact starter can perform up to 20 jumps on each charge. Any lead-acid battery can connect safely with the mistake-proof design and it won’t spark at all. There’s a built-in LED flashlight that has seven different modes including an emergency SOS signal. You can also charge your tablets or phones with the USB ports. It will jump most gasoline engines up to six liters large and most diesel engines up to three liters.