Disney wants a Best Picture Oscar for ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ and that’s not all

“I know I said no more surprises, but I gotta say, I was really hoping to pull off one last one…”

That is, of course, one of Robert Downey Jr.’s memorable lines as Iron Man from Avengers: Endgame, early on in the superhero blockbuster when it seemed like all hope was lost and he was about to meet his end adrift in space. But it’s also a line that’s applicable, in a way, to the film itself — and, specifically, to its Oscars potential now that Disney has officially launched its “For Your Consideration” campaign to hopefully bring home multiple golden statuettes for Endgame during the next Academy Awards ceremony in February.

And like the film’s heroes who pull out all the stops to win one last battle at the end, Disney is going for broke when it comes to the movie, angling to win in multiple categories for Endgame including ‘Best Picture.”

“Best Picture” is probably a bit of a stretch for the movie, but you can’t fault Disney for trying to push for everything it can, especially when it’s the highest-grossing film of all time we’re talking about here.

Per ComicBook.com, here’s the full list of Oscar categories Disney is hoping Endgame can score a “W” in:

Best Picture – Kevin Feige

Best Director – Anthony and Joe Russo

Best Adapted Screenplay – Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely

Best Cinematography – Trent Opaloch

Best Film Editing – Jeffrey Ford, Matthew Schmidt

Best Production Design – Charles Wood (Production Designer), Tonja Schurmann (Set Decorator)

Best Costume Design – Judianna Makovsky

Best Makeup & Hairstyling – John Blake, Janine Thompson, Brian Sipe

Best Sound Mixing – Tom Johnson, Juan Peralta, John Pritchett

Best Sound Editing – Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie

Best Visual Effects – Dan Deleeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl, Dan Sudick

Best Original Score – Alan Silvestri

Make of that list what you will, but we would point out one more thing related to it — specifically, something you don’t see there.

The Russo brothers are on record as saying earlier this year it’s their opinion that superhero movies don’t get enough love from Academy voters. Also, the Endgame co-directors have not been shy about insisting that Robert Downey Jr. deserves an Oscar this year for his powerful performance in the movie. But while it doesn’t look like Disney is pushing for an Oscar for him as part of its campaign — or any individual actors, for that matter — keep in mind this doesn’t mean Downey can’t end up being nominated after all. It’s just that he’s not part of Disney’s campaign, for whatever their reasons might be.