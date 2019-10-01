Best Compression Socks

You may have heard the old adage, “Slow and steady wins the race.” But that really doesn’t apply to athletics as it did in the tale. Speed is always what you want when it comes to play any type of sport. One of the best ways to increase blood flow and circulation to your legs is to wear compression socks. Now, we’re not saying that socks alone will make you faster, but they can help your legs while you run. Whether you’re skiing, cycling, running or playing basketball, compression socks can work in your favor. Plus, they’re also great for older people who may have diabetes or poor circulation in their legs. So stop worrying about being slow and pick up the pace with any of these pairs of compression socks.

Most Durable Compression Socks

Made from double stitched fabric that’s soft to the touch, the Physix Gear Sport Compression Socks are designed for both men and women. These socks have been carefully constructed to last for a long time, as there’s no stitching in places that might rip like the toe or heel. The cuffs are comfortable and the bottoms and sides won’t pinch your foot. These socks are ideal for a variety of sports and can help give relief from varicose veins and prevent blood clots after surgery.

Best Variety of Compression Socks

With many choices of colors and designs, the CHARMKING Compression Socks are great for anyone. You get a color combination of your choice and you’ll get seven or eight pairs, depending on which you choose. You’ll use less energy to move in these socks and they’ll also help relieve pain caused by plantar fasciitis. The oxygen flow that’s promoted by wearing these will prevent cramping, fatigue and swelling. They are made of 85% nylon and can stretch because of the breathable fabric.

Best Fitting Compression Socks

While most compression socks come in just two sizes, usually small/medium and large/extra large, the SB SOX Compression Socks are more specific in their sizing. You’ll get the option to choose between four sizes to best fit your needs. The graduation compression technology of 20-30mmHg provides a maximum boost to your blood circulation and reduces lactic acid build up in your legs. The socks have a reinforced and cushioned heel and toe support, meaning they’re built to last. The breathable fabric helps wick away moisture from sweating and is also anti-odor and anti-static. For any type of workout, wearing these socks is a great idea.