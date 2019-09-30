Best Log Rack to Stack Your Firewood

Cold weather will be here before you know it. The chilling feeling of winter wind can leave you shivering but there’s always a perk from the coldness: your fireplace gets used. Having a fireplace really helps set the mood and brings warmth to you home. If you have a natural, wood-burning fireplace instead of a gas one, you’ll need a place to store your firewood. With the help of any of these log racks, you’ll be able to keep your firewood organized and ready to use. Whether you chop your own firewood or get it delivered, being able to stack it takes up a lot less space than just leaving it in a pile. Let’s take a look at some of the best log racks on the market to help you prepare for winter.

Best Small Log Rack

Perfect for smaller spaces like patio or deck stairs, the Panacea 15203 Deluxe Outdoor Log Rack fits comfortably indoors or outdoors. It is four feet across, four feet high and made from steel that has a black powder coat finish that will last. You’ll be able to put this together in no time as it only requires an adjustable wrench and pliers. There are base leg caps to keep out dirt and moisture. You’ll be able to keep your wood dry and stacked high.

Best Log Rack with a Cover

In order to keep your wood dry, you’ll need a cover that can withstand the elements. That’s what makes the Landmann 82433 8-Foot Firewood Log Rack w/ Classic Accessories Veranda Cover a must have. This rack can store 2/3 of a cord of wood and it’ll keep the wood stable and off the ground. The rack is 96″ x 24″ x 42″, so you can stack a lot of wood length-wise. The cover has interior bound stitching for durability and padded handles for comfort. The matching webbing offers a great look. The rack has a weather-resistant powder coating and is made from steel.

Best Large Log Rack

If you have a lot of firewood to stack, then the ShelterLogic Adjustable Heavy Duty Outdoor Firewood Rack is a stellar purchase. This rack will hold up to 12 feet of wood across and will only take a few minutes to assemble. It’ll help you keep your logs dry and free of any mold or bugs. It holds 3/5 of a cord and up to 3300 pounds. It is made from durable stainless steel and finished with a black powder coat. It also comes with a cover that can be adjusted to fit over split wood that’s 24 inches in length. The cover has optimized air flow to keep the top wood dry and help season the bottom wood.