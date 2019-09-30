Most gamers can agree: gaming can be frustrating enough. If you throw in a faulty CPU, it’s “Game Over.” If you’re not a hardcore video gamer, you might not realize just how important the device you’re playing on actually is. There are a few different factors that go into this, such as RAM, memory, and connectivity speed, just to name a few. While many pro gamers opt to build their own unit, you can forgo this, at times, laborious process in favor of an already-built model with your desired specifications. So if you’re interested in getting a new computer without the trouble of building one, we’ll show you a few of the best options, based on your own personal needs, that you can purchase with a simple click of a button. Yup, it’s really that easy.

Best Gaming Computer for Hardcore Gamers

Whether you’re a professional or a hardcore, marathon gamer, the iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC Computer Desktop is a fantastic choice in equipment. The system utilizes an ultra-powerful Intel Core i9-9900k 8-Core Processor and an Intel Z370 Express chipset for maximum speed and storage. You’ll also be able to maximize the graphics of any game, thanks to a VIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8GB dedicated gaming video card. The system is VR-ready and features HDMI, DisplayPort, and DVI plug-ins, as well as a complimentary iBUYPOWER gaming keyboard and mouse to get started immediately.

Best Gaming Computer for VR

If virtual reality capabilities are one of, if not the biggest factor for your CPU, the CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC should be your pick. It features a high-quality NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB video card and 9th gen Intel core processor that optimizes your GPU for ultra-high gaming settings and crystal clear resolution. The device is compatible with VR systems like HTC VIVE and Oculus Rift and features 7.1 channel audio, multiple avenues for connectivity, a special window-side case panel, custom RGB case lighting, and a free gaming keyboard and mouse.

Best Value Gaming Computer

Admittedly, gaming computers can get a bit pricey. But if you’re looking for something that runs smoothly and is a bit more reasonable in cost, the SkyTech Archangel Gaming Computer Desktop PC is a great choice. This device utilizes an AMD RYZEN 3 1200 4-Core 3.1 GHz (3.4 GHz Turbo) processor for high-speed gaming, and a 1 TB hard drive for advanced storage capabilities. It also is built with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB Video Card for detailed graphics and 8GB DDR4 2400 Gaming Memory, in addition to some other gamer-friendly features as well. Like the aforementioned models, this CPU also gives you a complimentary keyboard and mouse at no extra charge.