Forget the Galaxy Fold, Motorola’s foldable Razr will launch before the end of the year

The Galaxy Fold was just released on Friday, that is, if you can find one in stores — and if you want to buy a $2,000 device that’s incredibly easy to render unusable. The Fold is five months late, and 2019 no longer looks like the year of the foldable device. Huawei’s Mate X is also delayed and, unsurprisingly, the Motorola Razr foldable device that we expected to see in stores this summer is a no-show. However, Motorola plans to at least unveil the handset this year, although it might not be ready to ship for a while.

An unnamed source told CNET that it’s unclear when the device will hit stores, but the press and public will see the phone before the end of the year.

Motorola confirmed earlier this year that it’s indeed working on a foldable device of its own without saying whether it’ll be launched under the iconic Razr brand or not. At the time, the company mentioned that it has “no intention of coming later than everybody else in the market.” The statement was given at a time when the Galaxy Fold and especially Mate X were making waves at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, and while other handset vendors were teasing their own foldable concepts.

Image Source: MobielKopen

Unlike the Fold and Mate X, Motorola’s rumored Razr foldable is expected to be more affordable, sporting mid-range specs rather than rocking top-of-the-line tech like the other two. Also different is supposed to be the Razr design, as the phone will try to replicate the original Razr flip design, as seen above — both the Fold and Mate X expand into tablets when unfolded.

That’s all based on leaks, patent images, and purported renders of the device, as Motorola hasn’t made any official announcements for the time being.