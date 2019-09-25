The original cast of ‘Jurassic Park’ is making a comeback in ‘Jurassic World 3’

Jurassic Park was released back in 1993, some 22 years before the franchise was revived by the blockbuster Jurassic World block, which kicked off a brand new trilogy. One of the reasons that explain Jurassic World’s popularity, of course, is that technology has significantly evolved since the first Jurassic movie, making possible dinosaur CGI effects that weren’t available back when Steven Spielberg made the first movie. The new trilogy also got a new cast, with Chris Pratt leading the new dinosaur adventures. But if you’ve ever wondered whether there might be any place for the original stars in the new Jurassic World movies, well, we finally have an answer for you — and it’s good news for fans, because Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum will all return in the third Jurassic World film.

This Jurassic World 3 spoiler comes directly from Colin Trevorrow, who’s going to direct the film and co-write the script with Emily Carmichael. He told Collider at a screening of Jurassic World that Neill, Dern, and Goldblum will all have sizeable roles in the next installment in the series, although it’s not quite clear what that means. Goldblum already made a brief appearance in the 2015 film, while Dern made a Cameo in Jurassic Park III.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see how the three will be brought back into the story since it has been so many years since the original. We’ll have to wait until June 11th, 2021 to see how it all plays out, because that’s when the third installment in the new trilogy premieres. Until then, you can watch Trevorrow’s Battle at Big Rock, a short film that picks up one year after Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, showing the dinosaurs living in our world and fighting for survival.

Also confirmed for the upcoming new movie are Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who both starred in the first two Jurassic World movies.