Leaked Pixel 4 XL review gives us our best look yet at Google’s massive camera upgrade

The Pixel 4 series is more than two weeks away, which means we’re going to keep seeing leaks until Google kicks off its press conference on October 15th. The latest one gives us a great look at the Pixel 4 XL, the biggest phone of the two, complete with plenty of high-quality images, including camera samples, and a comparison with the Galaxy Note 10’s cameras.

Google so far confirmed the Pixel 4’s main features several weeks ago, in an attempt to get in front of all the leaks. The company told us the handset will feature a dual-lens camera on the back placed in a sensor similar to what the iPhone 11 was expected to get. The new Google phone would also pack 3D face recognition on the front, Google revealed, as well as never-before-seen Soli sensor that uses radar to translate user gestures into actions.

The Pixel 4’s camera upgrade is easily the phone’s most anticipated feature, given that all of Google’s rivals have made several improvements to the cameras found on flagship devices. Recent leaks revealed the Camera app will receive a new user interface as well as several new camera modes, but these aren’t necessarily available on pre-release Pixel 4 units, like the XL version that Nextrift got to play with:

Pixel smartphones have always been lauded for their amazing camera performance, so I was quite excited to put the Pixel 4 XL’s dual-camera system through its paces. But after taking some shots with the phone, the camera performance…may not appeal to everyone.

The camera app looks “like a work in progress” on this prerelease software, this early reviewer says, with features as simple as zooming with the secondary 16-megapixel telephoto sensor on the back lacking a proper shortcut. Focusing on closer subjects has also been a problem, apparently.

Even so, the sample pictures taken with the Pixel 4 XL looked better than the Galaxy S10+, according to the reviewer:

All the camera samples in this post were taken with the Pixel 4 XL, but check Nextrift’s full review to see their Note 10+ equivalents.

