The term “sleep like a baby” is common place these days but some of the best nights of sleep for a baby come when they have been swaddled. Being swaddled has tremendous advantages for a newborn, as they won’t move much and it can settle any startle reflex that might occur during the night. In order to properly swaddle your child, you’ll need a quality blanket to wrap them in. While properly swaddling a baby can be considered an art form, to even learn the technique, a blanket is needed. Let’s take a look at some of the best swaddle blankets on the market so your baby can enjoy nights of sweet dreams.

Best Sleeveless Swaddle Blanket

A lot of babies like to sleep with their arms above their head and for those babies, the Love to Dream Swaddle UP is a perfect nighttime companion. It is sleeveless, so your child can raise their arms up and sleep more naturally. They can soothe themselves and take care of the startle reflex with this blanket on them. It comes in three different sizes: newborn, small and medium, to help keep your baby securely sleeping. The blanket being made of 93% cotton and 7% elastane gives a four-way stretch. The dual zippers make changing a diaper simple.

Best Swaddle Blanket Pack

You’re definitely going to want more than one swaddle blanket as accidents can happen at any time. That’s why the SwaddleMe Original Swaddle 3-Pack is such a great purchase. With three different packs to choose from, you can choose the fun designs yourself. These are 100% cotton, so they’ll be soft on your baby’s skin. They’ll get a cozy, womb-like effect and it helps prevent startle reflex. The fabric wings fasten and readjust securely with a hook and latch attachment to customize the perfect fit. These also have harness slits, so you can swaddle the baby in a car seat or sleeper.

Best Boutique Swaddle Blanket

Picking up some aden + anais Swaddle Blankets will have you wrapping your baby in style. With 19 different styles and patterns to choose from, you’ll have plenty of options. They are made of 100% cotton and come with a 100% satisfaction guarantee or you’ll get your money back. You’ll receive four per pack that measure 47 cm by 47 cm, allowing your baby to grow into them gradually. The material is breathable and the high quality muslin has a natural give for added softness. These can also be used as a receiving blanket, swaddle sack or stroller cover.