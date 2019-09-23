For the most part, hardcore competitive gamers don’t use a television set or standard computer monitor for their gaming excursions. Instead, a gaming monitor built for the sole purpose of high-intensity, marathon gaming sessions is their device of choice. Obviously, this doesn’t speak on the behalf of EVERY gamer, but the ones that prefer a real competitive edge typically opt for one of these aforementioned monitors. If you’re thinking about making the transition from casual video game player to MLG Pro, you’re going to need to make the switch sooner rather than later. For those not comfortable choosing a coveted gaming monitor, you’re in luck — we compiled a list of the best gaming monitors to date. It’s time to make your transformation complete.

Best Gaming Monitor for Your Eyes

Marathon gaming affects your eyes more than anything else. If that’s number one on your priority list, the Asus VG245H 24 inch full HD 1080p 1ms Dual HDMI Eye Care Console Gaming Monitor is an excellent choice. The ASUS Eye Care technology features flicker-free and blue light filters to help minimize eye fatigue. From a display standpoint, the monitor delivers enhanced color performance and control, so you can have a fully customizable, crystal clear picture. And thanks to its ergonomic design with a solid range of height, tilt, and pivot adjustments, it can fit on almost desktop surface or table.

Best Curved Gaming Monitor

For a wider monitor with enhanced graphics, a curved monitor is best. If you’re interested in a curved monitor, the MSI Full HD Gaming Red LED Non-Glare Super Narrow Bezel 1ms 1920 x 1080 165Hz Refresh Rate FreeSync 32” Curved Gaming Monitor is your best bet. It features a 165Hz refresh rate to help eliminate screen tearing and choppy frame rates for a smooth, clear picture. And of course, its R1800 curve panel design is perfectly optimized for the human eye, making it a great all-around monitor for hardcore gamers.

Best Value Gaming Monitor

If you want something a little bit less expensive, the Acer SB220Q bi 21.5″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Ultra-Thin Zero Frame Monitor is a high-quality monitor at a great price. With a 21. 5″ full HD, widescreen IPS display, 16. 7 million included colors and a brightness of 250 nit, you’ll get a vivid, colorful picture in every gaming experience. This ultra-thin monitor is great for small spaces, and its zero-frame design, 75 Hz refresh rate, and 4ms response time prevent any type of lag or choppy picture, giving you smooth, immersive gameplay for a fraction of the price of other high-end brands.