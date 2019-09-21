8 new trailers you need to watch: Ford v. Ferrari, Knives Out, and more

If you’re not too busy playing Apple Arcade on your brand new green iPhone 11 Pro this weekend, you should know there are three new movies worth watching, although two of them are really only for fans.

You loved the TV series so much they made a movie, and that movie is finally coming out this weekend. It’s Downton Abbey, of course. Speaking of things you may have loved once, Rambo: Last Blood also premieres this weekend — but it’ll launch on streaming services in the coming months. Perhaps the most interesting new movie of the week is Ad Astra, a crime/space story starring Brad Pitt.

Dark Waters

Dark Waters is like Erin Brockovich, but without Julia Roberts. Dark Waters is a biography telling the story of a corporate defense attorney who goes after a chemical company which pollutes rampantly. Anne Hathaway and Mark Ruffalo star in the drama, set to premiere on November 22nd.

Ford v. Ferrari

Speaking of real stories, Ford v. Ferrari has a new trailer. The star-studded biopic comes out a week before Dark Waters, and we’ve got a brand new clip showing us what we can expect from this racing rivalry.

In the Shadow of the Moon

In the Shadow of the Moon, out next week on Netflix, is a crime movie about a police officer hunting a mysterious serial killer. Michael C. Hall is in it too:

In the Tall Grass

And then there’s In the Tall Grass, launching a week after that. This is a horror movie about dangerous grass:

Knives Out

For me, Knives Out is easily the most interesting title in this week’s roundup, a whodunit comedy written and directed by Rian Johnson. The cast is amazing, featuring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tony Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Katherine Langford, and Christopher Plummer. The film is out on September 27th.

Living With Yourself

With so many new and original TV series hitting streaming services, I rarely include trailers for TV shows in these weekly roundups. But Living With Yourself, starring Paul Rudd and Paul Rudd, deserves your attention. It’s an eight-episode Netflix drama about a depressed guy who seeks an experimental treatment to help him deal with life. The treatment involves genetic alterations, cloning, and the killing of the original human. Should said human survive the process, well, then there are two versions of the same person. And they’re both played by Paul Rudd. The series premieres on October 18th.

The Rhythm Section

A woman (Blake Lively) is looking for revenge for the family she lost in a plane crash. Someone is responsible for that plane crash, and they have to pay. The movie is out on January 31st.

The Secret Garden

A classic reinvented, The Secret Garden doesn’t really need an introduction. Based on Frances Hodgson Burnett’s novel of the same name, the film brings to life the same magical universe, but with the help of 21st-century cinematography. The last theatrical version of the film was released in 1993.