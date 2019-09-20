Remember when we said we couldn’t deal with all the ridiculous new “holidays” that have popped up in the past few years? Well now we’ve covered two different ones in the span of three days. Are they annoying? Yes, yes they are. But they’re also worth discussing because you can get all sorts of deals and discounts on delicious food. National Cheeseburger Day was just a few days ago, and there are actually still some deals available in a bunch of popular restaurants. But if pizza is more your speed, then today is definitely the day you’ve been waiting for. That’s right, Friday September 20th isn’t just iPhone 11 day, it’s also National Pepperoni Pizza Day.

As it always does, Offers.com has scoured the internet and put together a list of all the best National Pepperoni Pizza Day deals it could find. There are definitely some great deals just waiting to be taken advantage of, and you’ll find the entire list below. Don’t forget to also call your favorite local purveyors of pizza to see if they have anything special cooked up for National Pepperoni Pizza Day, since deals from small local shops obviously aren’t covered here.

Blaze Pizza: Get free delivery for online orders through Sept. 29.

Cici’s Pizza: For one Day only (Sept. 20), get a free unlimited Kid’s Buffet with purchase of an Adult Buffet and large drink. Use this coupon. Plus, at participating locations, buy one Any Size pizza, get one 50% off with this printable coupon (valid Sept. 16 to 22) at participating locations.

Dominos: Get 3-topping pizzas for $7.99 each when you order carryout.

Grubhub: This $5 off deal at BJ’s Brewhouse (when you order from Grubhub) is for National Cheeseburger Day, but you don’t have to use it on a cheeseburger. Order a pepperoni pizza instead.

Hungry Howie’s: The Customer Appreciation Day promo runs through Sept. 22. Get a large cheese or pepperoni pizza for $5.55 when you order carryout online. Limit of five.

Jet’s Pizza: The Detroit-style pizza chain is offering a large pepperoni pizza for just $10.99 on Sept. 20. Valid for delivery and pick-up orders. Use coupon code PEP.

Little Caesars: The $7 Quatro Pizza features pepperoni among its toppings. It’s available between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. daily.

Plus, some locations have an unofficial “secret menu item” that is only available in select locations: Pepperoni Cheese Bread. Get 10 pieces of freshly baked bread covered in cheese and pepperoni and topped with parmesan. Expect to pay $4.99 to $6 for an order.

Marco’s Pizza: Sept. 20 to 22, get a large Pepperoni Magnifico for $9.99 with promo code MAG999.

Mountain Mike’s: Get $5 off any Mountain Size Pizza through Oct. 4.

Papa Gino’s: Large traditional pizzas with up to five toppings each for $10.99 per pizza when you order two. Maximize those five toppings, or go all in on pepperoni — your choice.

Papa John’s: Get a large one-topping pizza for $6.99 with this promo code.

Papa Murphy’s: Get 50% off online orders of $20 or more. Offer available online only at participating locations through Sept. 23. Excludes FAVES, XLNY and Friday pizza deals.

Pizza Hut: Order two or more items from the $5 Lineup and get them for just $5 each. The lineup includes a one-topping medium pizza.

Pizza Inn: The Pairs Deal gets you two large 2-topping pizzas for $8.99 each. Limit one pair per transaction. Valid through Oct. 27.

Topper’s Pizza: Pick any two or more for $9.99 each: Any House Pizza, up to 3-topping Pizza or any size Stix. Valid until Sept. 30.

Target: You don’t want your dog to feel left out on Pepperoni Pizza Day. At the same time, feeding your furry family member an actual slice probably isn’t the safest or healthiest move. So, check out this Mini Pizza plush toy from Target. Better yet, until Sept. 21, you can buy this toy and get another 40% off when you opt for same-day order pickup or delivery.

Uno’s Pizzeria and Grill: Use this printable coupon to get an individual cheese, pepperoni or build your own thin-crust or deep-dish pizza, plus a garden or caesar side salad for $10. Dine-in only Sunday through Thursday (valid through Oct. 17).

Villa Italian Kitchen: Buy one slice of pepperoni pizza, get one free on Sept. 20.