Android 10 beta for Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 is almost here

Unless you own a Pixel, waiting for the latest Android release to hit your device can be excruciating, but anyone who picked up one of the latest flagship phones from Samsung this year won’t have to wait too much longer. On Tuesday, SamMobile reported that Google will have a beta for Android 10, and that the program will be announced toward the end of September. The first build will begin rolling out in the US and Europe in October.

We know that a wide variety of Samsung phones are slated to get Android 10 in the coming months, but the beta test should be available for Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, and Galaxy S10+ owners, as well as Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+, and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G users. We’ll know more once Google announces the beta.

As SamMobile notes, the Galaxy S9 One UI beta with Android 9.0 Pie kicked off in November last year for the 2018 phone. Later that month, the Galaxy Note 9 was added to the beta program as well, and it seems likely that Samsung will follow a similar script this year, or possibly even add both the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 to the beta program at the same time. There’s still no evidence pointing one way or the other, though.

The beta only lasted about a month, as the first stable Android 9.0 Pie build rolled out to the Galaxy S9 on December 24th. That is as fast as a Samsung phone has ever received a new version of Android, so the hope is that Samsung will make this a habit rather than a one-time exception to the rule.