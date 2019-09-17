iPhone 11 preorders start strong as consumers flock to the Pro models

There’s no getting around the fact that iPhone sales over the past few years have been somewhat stagnant at best. This, though, shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given that iPhone users are holding onto their devices for much longer than in years past on account of improved durability and incremental upgrades.

The iPhone 11, though, might be just the device to compel existing iPhone owners to upgrade. With the early iPhone 11 reviews already out, the general consensus appears to be that Apple’s next-gen iPhone is a tremendous upgrade thanks to a best-in-class camera and outstanding battery life. What’s more, early reports suggest that iPhone 11 pre-orders are already more impressive than what Apple saw with its 2018 iPhone lineup.

Cumulative sales aside, the popularity of the iPhone 11 Pro models in particular suggests that Apple may be poised for a record-breaking quarter this holiday shopping season.

To this point, reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently issued a research note (via MacRumors) where he claims that the mix between iPhone 11 sales is skewing more heavily towards the more pricey and margin-friendly Pro models.

In a follow-up research note with TF International Securities today, seen by MacRumors, Kuo now specifies that the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max models have accounted for 55 percent of pre-orders to date.

In contrast, last year’s premium iPhone models — the iPhone XS and XS Max — only accounted for about 45% of pre-orders.

As to the reasons behind the change, camera performance on the iPhone 11 Pro models — thanks to its triple camera scheme — is truly next-level. Not only is Night Mode on the iPhone 11 said to be better than the Pixel 3 (per early reviews), many are saying that the iPhone 11 boasts the best smartphone camera available on the market today.

All that said, if iPhone sales remain steady during this quarter and through the next, it stands to reason Apple will see a discernible uptick in overall revenue and profits. In turn, if iPhone 11 sales outpace last year’s iPhone lineup, Apple’s bottom line will enjoy quite a boost.