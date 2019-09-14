9 new trailers you need to watch: Doctor Sleep, Midway, Last Christmas, and more

It Chapter Two made less than $100 million at the box office, below estimates, but well above anything else playing right now in cinemas. Coming to contest it this weekend, however, is Hustlers, a movie based on the real-life story of a gang of strippers who took from the rich, like Robin Hood, to paraphrase the original article this film is based on, and gave to themselves… so maybe not exactly like Robin Hood.

The Goldfinch should also be on your radar, a drama starring Ansel Elgort and Nicole Kidman. If for some reason you’re staying in this weekend, then there’s a great new Netflix TV series that’s quite easy to binge, The Spy, starring Sacha Baron Cohen in a role unlike anything you’ve ever seen him in.

Countdown

“What if an app could tell you how long before you die?” That’s the premise of Countdown. What if the app tells you that you only have like two days left? The thriller launches on October 25th, just in time for Halloween.

Doctor Sleep

Even more horrific than that might be Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining, which premieres on November 8th. It’s the story of the now-adult Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor), who meets a girl with similar powers.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

This one shouldn’t need any introductions. It’s the Breaking Bad movie you may have wanted all these years. It’s going to be available on Netflix come October 11th, so here’s a refresher of the story so far:

Midway

One of World War II’s pivotal battles in the Pacific was Midway. That’s what this movie is about, the battle that largely changed the tide of the war after Pearl Harbor. The war movie is also out on November 8th, starring Like Evans, Patrick Wilson, Alexander Ludwig, Mandy Moor, Dennis Quaid, and Woody Harrelson.

Last Christmas

You know what comes after Halloween, right? That’s right, the holidays, which will inevitably bring a bunch of new Christmas-themed movies. Last Christmas is one of them, starring Emilia Clarke and Emma Thompson as mom and daughter, with the latter having a Russian?-like accent. The movie is a rom-com, of course, with Clarke’s character Kate falling in love with Henry Golding’s Tom over Christmas.

Like a Boss

After the holidays, you’re going to need something light, like Paramount’s Like a Boss, coming out on January 10th. Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish play two old friends whose beauty company takes off after a massive investment. But will their friendship survive? (Of course, it will, it’s a comedy!)

Little Monsters

A Hulu original, Little Monsters is a La Vita E Bella kind of movie. But instead of nazis, you have zombies. And that’s really all you need to know about it. Lupita Nyong’o and Josh Gad star in this one.

Queen and Slim

We saw a bunch of Queen and Slim clips in the past few weeks, but this is the latest trailer for the drama. A couple on their first date get pulled over and kill a cop in self-defense. This changes everything for them, effectively becoming the black Bonnie & Clyde. Well, without all the bank robbing.

Radioactive

Finally, Radioactive is a collaboration between StudioCanal and Amazon, a biographical drama telling the real-life story of Marie Curie (Rosamund Pike) and Pierre Curie (Sam Railey), the pair of renowned scientists who discovered radioactivity.