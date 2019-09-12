Ever hear of the phrase “meal prep Mondays?” Chances are, if you’re into working out, or just happen to be a millennial who sees it on their Instagram feed ad nauseum, you’re pretty familiar with the process of meal prepping. It requires precision measurement, typically, through the use of a food scale. Whether you’re attempting to start a new diet or simply looking for ways to better measure your food ingredients, purchasing a quality food scale should certainly be high on your list. The good news for you is that there are more than a few models capable of doing all the heavy lifting for you. Let’s take a look at some of the best.

Best Overall Food Scale

All things considered, the OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Food Scale with Pull-Out Display is a can’t-miss purchase. This 11-pound capacity scale measures your ingredients in both US 1/8 oz and metric 1g, depending on your preference. The zero function allows you to precisely measure ingredients, while its cord-free design and thin profile allow for easy and convenient storage. And with an easy to read display with built-in shadow prevention, large digital numbers, and optional backlight, you’ll never have trouble measuring your food again.

Best Food Scale for Baking

If you’re more of a baker than an actual cooker, you might want to opt for the Nutri Fit Digital Kitchen Scale with Dough Scraper, a scale that caters to baking. It comes with an 11lb/5kg capacity and 0.1oz/1g division. Featuring measurements in both the US and metric systems, this scale is highly accurate under any circumstance. It comes equipped with a plethora of cool features, including auto-off, low-power, and overload functions, which basically give you all the indicators you need for maintenance. It also comes with a function that properly measures the volume of milk and water in a recipe, making it ideal for anyone who likes to bake regularly.

Best Value Food Scale

In terms of overall value, the Ozeri ZK14-S Pronto Digital Multifunction Kitchen and Food Scale is in a league of its own. It measures up to 11.24 lbs or 5100 grams with detailed gradations of 0.05 oz, or one gram. It comes with an automatic unit button to convert between five units of measurement — g, lbs, lbs:oz, oz, and ml — so you can weigh virtually anything required in your recipe. Additionally, the Precision Tare Button helps you automatically calculate the net weight of your ingredients by subtracting the weight of its container, giving you the ability to measure with precise accuracy, every time. Between price and quality, you can’t go wrong here.