iPhone 11 Pro/Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and iPhone 8: Everything you need to know about Apple’s 2019 lineup

Apple just unveiled the three iPhone 11 phones we were all expecting, including the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The iPhone 11 is the cheaper new iPhone you can buy right now, and it’s even cheaper than we thought — the 64GB version will retail for $699, $50 less than the original iPhone XR price last year. The Pro models, start at $999 or $1,099, depending on size, matching Apple’s pricing structure introduced last year.

But Apple didn’t just unveil three new iPhones, it also discontinued a bunch of handsets, streamlining its iPhone offerings in the process. The iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max are gone from Apple’s website. Apple did keep in place three of its older iPhones, including the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which are the only Touch ID iPhones that Apple will still sell. Also sticking for one more year is the iPhone XR, which now costs $599. In total, you have more than a dozen iPhone options waiting in stores and online this holiday season, with prices ranging from $449 to $1,449.

That doesn’t mean carriers and electronics retailers won’t sell the iPhone models that Apple just discontinued. In fact, if you’re looking for more affordable iPhone 7 and iPhone XS deals, you should check non-Apple stores for discounts in the coming months, as Apple partners should still have stock around.

But on Apple.com and in its retail stores, you’ll only find the following models.

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

64GB iPhone 8: $449

128GB iPhone 8: $499

64GB iPhone 8 Plus: $549

128GB iPhone 8 Plus: $599

iPhone XR

64GB iPhone XR: $599

128GB iPhone XR: $649

iPhone 11

64GB iPhone 11: $699

128GB iPhone 11: $749

256GB iPhone 11: $849

iPhone 11 Pro

64GB iPhone 11 Pro: $999

256GB iPhone 11 Pro: $1,149

512GB iPhone 11 Pro: $1,349

iPhone 11 Pro Max

64GB iPhone 11 Pro Max: $1,099

256GB iPhone 11 Pro Max: $1,249

512GB iPhone 11 Pro Max: $1,449

Price comparison at a glance

Here’s the same lineup again, arranged by price, to give you a clear picture of what Apple’s new iPhones will cost this year.

$449: 64GB iPhone 8

$499: 128GB iPhone 8: $499

$549: 64GB iPhone 8 Plus

$599: 128GB iPhone 8 Plus, 64GB iPhone XR

$649: 128GB iPhone XR

$699: 64GB iPhone 11

$749: 128GB iPhone 11

$849: 256GB iPhone 11

$999: 64GB iPhone 11 Pro

$1,099: 64GB iPhone 11 Pro Max

$1,149: 256GB iPhone 11 Pro

$1,249: 256GB iPhone 11 Pro Max

$1,349: 512GB iPhone 11 Pro

$1,449: 512GB iPhone 11 Pro Max