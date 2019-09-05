Samsung is finally ready to share the Galaxy Fold release date with the world – well, sort of

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold nightmare is soon coming to an end, as the company finally announced the official release date of the handset. The phone was supposed to ship to buyers in late April, but that never happened. Samsung canceled the launch and redesigned several key features of the phone to improve the durability of the foldable screen. Several early reviewers discovered that the display could be rendered useless with relative ease, either because of tiny debris that could make its way into the phone or because of user ignorance. It took Samsung several months to address the issues and test the redesigned phone, and the company is now ready to start selling it. Correct that; Samsung has to sell at least one Galaxy Fold phone in the coming weeks, to tick that achievement off its list. Years from now, it has to be able to tell the world with a somewhat straight face that it was one of the first major handset vendors to release a foldable phone.

Samsung on Thursday addressed that whole mess again in a paragraph of its Galaxy Fold launch press release:

During the past several months, Samsung has been refining the Galaxy Fold to ensure it delivers the best possible experience. Not only we improved the Galaxy Fold’s design and construction, but also took the time to rethink the entire consumer journey.

What if anything goes wrong with your Fold after the purchase? Samsung revealed in its announcement that every phone comes with special customer care services attached:

Every Galaxy Fold comes with exclusive access to specialized customer care services – including one-on-one access to Samsung experts, and a 24/7 support hub online or over the phone. Samsung will elaborate on plans in each market to ensure every aspect of the Galaxy Fold experience is as extraordinary as the device itself.

The company also confirmed the most recent Galaxy Fold release rumor that said the Galaxy Fold would be available initially in Korea, as early as September 6th.

Additionally, Samsung listed the other markets where the phone will launch in the coming weeks, without committing to any other launch dates. We’re looking at France, Germany, Singapore, UK, US, “and more.”

The phone will be available in two colors, including Cosmos Black and Space Silver, and it’ll come in 4G and 5G versions, depending on the market.

Other rumors listed a September 27th launch date for the handset, a date Samsung is yet to confirm. The company, however, has been taking preorder pre-registrations in China and the US in the past few weeks.