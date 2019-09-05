Best Projector Unit

Impress your boss by showing up prepared at your next big meeting with your presentation displayed in the conference room, thanks to any of these projectors. A projector can come in handy at school, the office or at home. If you’re a teacher, you know one of the best ways to have your students follow along with a lesson is to show it up on the board. The same goes for at work when you’re showing a PowerPoint presentation to take care of business. You can use a projector at your home to watch movies on a projection screen. No matter what you want to use a projector for, they can get the job done, especially if you opt for any of the three we’ve highlighted below.

Best Long-Lasting Projector

For a fully bright display, the Vankyo Performance V600 Native 1080P LED Projector delivers. It features 5,000 lux of brightness and can provide a display of up to 300″. The lamps are extremely durable, as they can be run for two to three hours a day for up to 10 years without burning out. The native resolution is 1920 x 1080 and the contrast ratio is 5000:1. It has two HDMI ports and one premium audio port, so you can connect your laptop, smartphone or tablet and play it seamlessly.

Best Mini Projector

Anker is one of the top names in tech and their Nebula Capsule is no exception. This mini projector weighs only 15 ounces and, with its cylinder design, is easily transportable. It delivers 100 ANSI lumens and vivid pictures up to 100 inches. It has an internal speaker that works 360°, providing you with a surround sound experience. You can run your streaming media apps flawlessly in order to keep binging your shows, thanks to its Android 7.1 operating system. The video playtime can last up to four hours and it has USB, HDMI and Bluetooth compatibility. You can also control it through the Capsule Control app.

Best Projector for the Office

If you have to give a big presentation, you may want to look at the ViewSonic 3600 Lumens SVGA High Brightness Projector. It’s easy to set up, as you just ned to plug it in. It supports most media players, including Macs and PCs, as well as tablets and smartphones, thanks to the HDMI and VGA inputs. It can shine 120 inches from a little over 15 feet away. The built-in speaker projects a noise range of 27dB. The picture quality shines in 3600 lumens, illuminating your work on the screen. It comes with a remote control to help simplify the usage. There is a SuperEco mode that allows the lamp to shine for up to 15,000 hours.