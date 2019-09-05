Looking to fill your iPhone or iPad with nifty new apps but don’t want to have to cough up a bunch of cash to do it? Well you’ve come to the right place. We dug through all of the sales we could find this morning and picked the eight bunch options. They’re all only on sale for a limited time though, so hurry up and download them while they’re still free.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed or use that feed to create an email alert so you’ll be notified as soon as these posts are published and avoid missing the sales we cover.



OnlyTalk – Walkie Talkie

Normally $0.99.

OnlyTalk is an extremely fast and easy-to-use walkie-talkie app that allows you to quickly communicate with the closest people with one tap. Best for use on Apple Watch! Features: – Automatic Voice Announcement

Automatically play voice messages on your iPhone or Apple Watch without having to pick up your phone. – Record with lock screen by tap play button or use headset、AirPods、Apple Watch.

Use Headset/AirPods as PTT button when you are working out or not convenient to unlock the screen.

1. Headset: Click the headset middle button to record, click again to send the message.

2. AirPods: Set the double-tap to “play/pause” function, double tap the to recording, and again to send the message.

3. Quick record message on Apple Watch App – Silence Detection

Automatically send when finished – No Typing Required

Voice automatically transcribe to text – Default Contact

You don’t need to find your friends and relatives in many contacts like WeChat, and then send them. – Support Image/Text message – Support Video Chat

HD video call

Download OnlyTalk – Walkie Talkie

The Scoremaster

Normally $0.99.

Save yourself time and paper with this gamer’s companion app that helps you enjoy the games you love. Keeping score should be easy. That’s why Scoremaster uses nothing but simple swipes and taps. It’s fast, elegant, and easy to use, and scoring is no big deal! Customize your scorekeeping experience to best suit your needs by using the app in portrait or landscape, changing the color scheme, shrinking or enlarging the size of players on screen, sorting by highest or lowest score, and more. Games are saved instantly and can be named so that you can search for them later. Scoremaster can even remind you whose turn it is when you resume. Let the app randomly decide the player order for a game, effortlessly change the score for multiple players at once, and view the entire history of your game! All of this is topped off with crisp animations and fun sound effects. So do away with the pen and paper, stop doing calculations in your head, and forget worrying that someone might bump your piece off the victory point track. Let Scoremaster help you focus on what really matters – playing games you love with people you love. Happy gaming!

Download The Scoremaster

Wordid – Word Game

Normally $0.99.

A four-letter word puzzle game that’s a whole lot of a fun for any size brain! • See how many words you can spell in one minute with the random letter tiles! • Unlock fun and unique stickers! • Every word is worth a different amount of points! • Compete with friends and the world through Game Center! • Earn additional time for each word you get right! If you like word solving games like WordBrain, Words With Friends, or Ruzzle, you’ll love Wordid.

Download Wordid – Word Game

Fine – Photo Editor

Normally $1.99.

Fine is a well-designed and professional photo editor. Make stunning photos with amazing features of Fine: Bokeh Effects

• Bringing DSLR-like photography to you with beautiful bokeh effects usually achievable only with professional large aperture camera.

• Lens Blur Effects, including Bokeh Blur, Depth Blur, Chromatic Aberration Blur, Fringing Blur, Motion Blur, Radial Blur, Frosted Blur, Fog Blur, Simple Blur.

• Brush tool for bokeh blur effects.

• AI-powered brush tool for bokeh blur effects, with the cutting-edge AI technology to separate person, cat and other objects from background and then apply blur.

• Refocus portrait photos that with depth information. Extensive Adjustment Tools

• Color adjustments: Temperature, Tint, Saturation, Vibrance, Fade, Channels, Hue.

• Light adjustments: Brightness, Exposure, Contrast, Shadows, Highlights, Blacks, Whites.

• Advanced adjustments: Fine-tuning with Curves, Levels(Histogram). Apply Tone, Shadows Tone and Highlights Tone by preset colors or pickup custom colors.

• Color Accent – Convert your photo into black & white while keeping selective color or making selective color more vibrant.

• HSL – Selectively adjust Hue, Saturation, Luminance for 18 preset colors or sample any color from your photos.

• Split Tone and Color Balance.

• Other Tools – Vignette, Fringing, Grain. Local adjustments include

• Depth mask: Adjust photo based on depth using the dual camera.

• Brush mask: Draw your mask with an easy-use brush tool.

• Color mask: Selective adjustment with color.

• Radial mask: Circular adjustment over your photo.

• Linear mask: Adjusting photo over a linear.

• Mirror mask: Adjusting photo over a mirror linear. Details Enhancement

• Bring out lost details of your photos with Dehaze, Clarity, Denoise tools.

• Add fantastic details to your photos with Ambiance, Bloom, Grain tools. High Quality Filters

• High quality filters made by professional photographers.

• Easily apply Multiple Filters to your photos with simple one-tap, mix more filters together that would make your photos more attractive. Photo Mixer

• Double Exposure: Seamlessly merge photos with various blending modes.

• Light Leaks: Emulate 1990′ film camera with light leaks texture overlays.

• Gradients: Apply Gradient textures to your photos with different blend modes.

• Grunge: Apply edgy look textures to your photos with different blend modes.

• Vintage: The style of color film photo from the 50’s, 60’s or 70’s. Photorealistic Effects

• Light & Shade: Creative stickers emulate light through a window & prism effects. you can change blend mode and opacity, flip horizontal, flip vertical, duplicate, delete and lock.

• Emulate Clouds, Rainbow and other Nature effects with creative stickers, just like Light & Shade stickers, you can rotate, translate, zoom, resize freely. Perspective Correction

• Liquify: Warp, Bulge, Pinch, Narrow

• Crop: Crop to standard sizes or freely.

• Rotate: Rotate by 90, flip horizontal, or straighten.

• Mirror: Adjustable vertical symmetry, horizontal symmetry mirror effects.

• Perspective: Fisheye, Wide Angle, Distortion, and Macro.

• Skew: Skew vertical and horizontal.

• Stretch: Stretch vertical and horizontal. Text & Poster & Effects

• Text: Add and customize text with various blending modes.

• Poster: with various Poster Templates, you can easily create a vintage look for your photos.

• Frames: Add borders, frames with various shapes.

• Effects: Easily convert your photos into artistic masterpieces. Retro effects, glitch effects, blink, low-poly, and more. Brushes & Drawing

• Draw with layers and blend modes. Actions & Presets

• Undo/Redo and delete unwanted steps from your edits.

• Copy Edits, Paste Edits, Apply Last Edits and Revert to original.

• Save your favorite edits as Presets.

• Delete presets, Rename presets.

• Buit-in presets, apply built-in presets for a retro feel.

Download Fine – Photo Editor

Font Keyboard

Normally $4.99.

More than 100 awesome fonts everywhere! Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, Kik, Instagram, iMessage, Viber… EVERYWHERE!

Download Font Keyboard

American Dragon Battle

Normally $0.99.

Let start your battle against crime as legendary fighter to save America.

this is a war infinite about the most powerful superheroes of the galaxy.

◎◎◎◎◎ Join the battle in this action Infinite war!

You as the fearless fighter and the street fighter have to keep on fighting off the dark forces till the day with your fighting skills & tactics.

This is not going to be some rival’s battle but serious super hero vs super villain’s battle.

You will have to fight against the senior managers of the shadow battle.

Each shadow enemy owns a ball dragon and you must kill them before they use the power of ball of dragon to destroy America.

◎◎◎◎◎ You must become the champion of shadow war.

All the Crime Fighter are invited to take part in this Furious Battle. The immortal superhero will actively take part in the battle against crime and criminals. This is going to be one Super-exciting battle with True Super hero exhibiting his Crime fighting skill, tactics of Survival battleground, fighting off the City night crime, doing superhero fight and leading the Us Police robots. Beware of the street gangster as they are after the hunters hero as they are patrolling the street of New York city. ◎◎◎◎◎ Game Features:

1. Realistic 3d battles

2. Superb flying City Rescue Game

3. Interesting, challenging and User friendly gameplay

4. 3 Player : Each character have a special skills

Download American Dragon Battle

Picture Edítor

Normally $0.99.

Picture Edítor allows you to write a quote, design a poster, send a photo message or wish someone a happy birthday, choose from images, sticker and artwork add design photos to boost your social media profile, redesigned social media templates to create stunning Instagram Story templates, Facebook posts, banners, logos, and more. ▶ PROFESSIONAL BORDERS THEMES

• A Photographer’s MUST-HAVE Utility.

• Various classic geometric borders.

• Different Frame textures for each film.

• Add sentimental text to personalize.

• Photo editing adjustment tools.

• More theme stickers package.

Download Picture Edítor

Motorsport Manager Mobile 3

Normally $3.99.

Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 is the ultimate race team strategy game. Build up your very own motorsport team from scratch, making every big decision. Hire the drivers, assemble the team, develop your car and mastermind your way to glory. • This is your racing team. Hire drivers, develop your car and invest in technology.

• Work with your drivers to achieve the perfect qualifying lap.

• Formulate the ideal pitstop strategy to win races.

• Watch the race in real-time or jump into the strategy screens to take control of the action.

• React to weather changes, crashes and safety car periods.

• Win championships across the world to reach the pinnacle of motorsport. New in MM Mobile 3

=====================

GT AND ENDURANCE RACING

With 6 new championships, MM Mobile 3 is bigger and better than ever before. GT races bring action-packed, wheel-to-wheel action, while Endurance is a Motorsport Manager’s ultimate strategic challenge, with 3 drivers per car and timed races! A STUNNING SETTING

Monaco makes its Motorsport Manager debut! Manage your cars around la Rascasse, Casino Square and the Swimming Pool. It’s the ultimate test, rendered in a beautiful, detailed new art style. AUGMENTED REALITY

AR support brings you the ultimate camera mode! Choose your own perspective on the race. Peer over trees, through bridges and down cliffsides as you experience races in a whole new way. NEW FEATURES

The Supplier Network sees managers grow their team’s presence around the globe, while Invitational Races are huge annual events, bringing international races with a unique twist. Mechanics are the new members of your team, and their relationship with the driver is all-important! GAME CHANGERS

Votes on rule changes, dynamic AI team movement (including teams going bust and being replaced) and new difficulty settings mean that the world of motorsport constantly evolves – but the challenge stays at your level. ON-TRACK ACTION

Energy Recovery System, with Hybrid and Power modes, mixes up every race! Will you boost your way past your rivals into clear air, or smartly manage your fuel levels to pull off a genius strategy?

Download Motorsport Manager Mobile 3