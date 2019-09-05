Best 4K TV for Your Living Room

Entertaining guests can, at times, feel like there’s a 400-pound gorilla on your back. However, having a standout TV setup can help take some of that weight off of your shoulders. Especially, if it’s a high-definition, 4K TV. Back in the day, a nice TV could cost you a few grand, minimum, but that isn’t necessarily the case anymore. There are plenty of great deals on TVs — even the coveted 4K TV. So if you’re in desperate need of an upgrade — or just a TV in general — for your living room, you’re in luck. Let’s go through some of the best 4K TV deals on the web, so you don’t have to worry about transforming into Johnny Carson every time you have company.

Best 4K TV

Samsung makes some of the best electronics and their televisions are no exception. The Samsung UN58RU7100FXZA Flat 58-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) is a great choice. In terms of both price and quality, this Samsung TV is unmatched. With a 4K UHD processor and enhanced picture detail, a high dynamic range thanks to HDR, and PURCOLOR technology quality color, this crystal clear picture will have you forgetting about your old set in no time. It’s sleek and slender enough to fit almost anywhere — although it looks best hung — and it comes with built-in Smart features so you can set up your Netflix, Hulu, or whatever streaming service you like right from your TV.

Best Big Screen 4K TV

If you have the space in your house available, this TCL 75R617 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV (2019 Model) is the perfect option. For starters, its built-in Roku functionality allows you to stream thousands of channels containing more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes. Combine that with 4K Ultra HD picture clarity, Dolby Vision HDR, and LED backlighting with local dimming Contrast Control Zones for enhanced color contrast, and you have a monstrous TV with lifelike picture quality.

Best Budget TV

On the other hand, if you’re strictly looking for a TV on a budget, you should opt for the Toshiba 43LF621U19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition. This 4K UHD television delivers a clear, lifelike image with vivid colors and a deep contrast. And with a built-in Fire TV, you can easily control your set with a voice-controlled Alexa remote, along with all the apps, features, and music. Plus, you have the ability to switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more with Alexa, making this an inexpensive purchase that can seamlessly fit into the pre-existing tech in your house.