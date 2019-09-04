Best Tape Dispenser

It may be a small matter, but having to find the end of a roll of tape each and every time you need to use it is super annoying. Whether you’re at home or in the office, it’s not a task anyone envies, as you pick away at the edge with your fingernail, trying to pry it loose. With a tape dispenser, you don’t need to worry about clawing your way to tape. No matter what type of tape you’re using, a tape dispenser can be helpful. We’ve highlighted three different kinds of dispensers, so if you’re sitting at your desk or packing up big boxes, you aren’t struggling getting a piece of tape.

Best Acrylic Tape Dispenser

For a tape dispenser that won’t take up a lot of room on your desk, the Kantek Acrylic Tape Dispenser is a perfect option. It is clear, so it won’t be noticeable, staying out of your way. It measures only 1.8″ W x 5.6″ D x 2.9″ H, fitting nearly anywhere you want to stick it. It has nonskid feet that will keep it in place, allowing you to grab a piece of tape with one hand. It is made from hard acrylic that will last and it’ll hold most standard rolls of tape. Kantek is known for their office products and the tape dispenser lives up to the name.

Best Packing Tape Dispenser Gun

Nobody enjoys the hassle of packing boxes to move. But if you want to make sure your belongings are secure, you’ll need packing tape and the Tape King TX100 Packing Tape Dispenser Gun makes using that tape simple. This heavy duty dispenser has a metal housing that protects it for years. It has an ergonomic handle that is large and easy to grip. It is loaded from the side, making attaching a new roll of tape a cinch and letting you roll it out smoothly without ripping it. You can control the tension while using it, thanks to the adjustable brake.

Best Novelty Tape Dispenser

We know you can choose any boring tape dispenser for your office, but why would you do that when you can have the Scotch Kitty Dispenser? This playful kitty will rock back and forth and look great next to your computer. Scotch Brand Magic tape is the preferred brand by many offices and this dispenser comes with a roll of tape. It is easily refillable, so you won’t be without tape for long. You can also get three other novelty dispensers, so if a gold or gray elephant or record player is more your style, you can go that route.