Best Cappuccino Maker

Everyone deserves a bit of decadence in their daily life. Whether that means driving an expensive car or owning the latest gadgets, there’s the right amount of fancy living out there for all. But if you’re a coffee drinker and your taste buds want a luxurious experience every day, one of the best ways to treat them is by getting a cappuccino maker. Cappuccinos originated in Italy and are an espresso-based drink topped with steamed milk foam. If you don’t have a preferred local cafe to stop by each day for a cappuccino, you can take it into your own hands by owning your own machine. We searched the web for some of the very best cappuccino makers to help you indulge in your daily bit of decadence.

Best Infusing Cappuccino Maker

If you’re a passionate coffee drinker, then you’re going to want to check out the Breville the Infuser Espresso Machine. The pre-infusion function applies low water pressure at the start of the extraction to expand grinds. The 1600 watt heating system accurately controls water temperature and the auto purge function automatically adjusts the water temperature after steam, so you’ll get optimum espresso. You’ll have volumetric control to set the amount of shots you want. The steam wand is made from stainless steel and swivels 360 degrees to accommodate different sizes of jugs when you are frothing milk for your cappuccino.

Best One-Touch Cappuccino Maker

For those who enjoy the taste of Nespresso, they will certainly like the De’Longhi EN520SL Lattissima Plus Espresso and Cappuccino Machine. The patented espresso extraction system delivers quality, single serve espresso and coffee drinks with 19 bars of pressure. These work primarily with Nespresso capsules, allowing you to choose your favorite. You can choose different coffee drinks, like cappuccino, espresso, latte maccchiato, or lungo, with the touch of a button. It is energy-saving, as it shuts off with the help of an auto-off timer. The milk frothing wand gives you a velvety feel and the sliding drip tray can be moved for different sizes of mugs.

Best Dishwasher Safe Cappuccino Maker

Cleaning all the parts of a coffee machine is a huge hassle. Luckily, the Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Coffee Maker isn’t hard to clean at all. It uses Keurig K Cup pods for its coffee drinks and you can choose different sizes ranging from six to 12 ounces. The milk frother is dishwasher safe, so after you’re done using it, you can just toss it in with dishes and bowls. It has simple buttons that let you choose from a variety of different drinks and whether or not you want them hot or iced. It also has a shot feature that allows you to get a concentrated drip of your drink for a stronger, bolder taste.