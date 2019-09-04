Google’s just-released Android 10 update is already causing problems

Google released the Android 10 update on Tuesday, just as several rumors claimed in previous days, which means Pixel device users can download and install the final Android 10 release. Compatible devices include all Pixel generations to date, even the first-gen Pixel, and Pixel XL models which shouldn’t have supported Android 10. The launch, however, isn’t flaw-free, as users have experienced an annoying, but fixable, issue. Several Pixel phones got stuck on the boot screen for minutes to hours, but there are ways to get out of it.

According to Android Central, all Pixel phones released to date experienced the issue, including the Pixel, Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3a. The phones were stuck on the boot screen anywhere from 30 minutes to six hours, according to early accounts.

The easiest thing to do to fix it is to wait as long as it takes for that boot screen to disappear. One other option is to sideload Android 10 on your Pixel, rather than going through the regular over-the-air (OTA) update.

Additionally, you can also go back to Android 9 and try the Android 10 OTA update again. You’ll have to boot into recovery mode, Android Central explains, by pressing down on the power button and volume down keys at the same time. In recovery mode, you’ll have to look for the Reboot system now option and reboot the handset.

If you’re unable to get into recovery mode on the first try, keep trying until you’re successful.

It’s unclear why the Pixel phones hang on the boot screen, but it’s likely that Google is aware of the issue and a fix, if necessary, will probably be deployed soon. For that reason, you’ll want to make sure your Pixel phone is plugged in during the Android 10 update, and maybe initiate it before bedtime, to account for that temporary boot screen freeze.