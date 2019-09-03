Anyone who plays video games knows how much of a pain in the butt it can be to lose connection to your teammates — whether that’s through a spotty internet connection or a poor headset. If you’re a hardcore gamer, you know communication is key, so owning a reliable gaming headset is, arguably, just as important as a speedy internet connection; especially if you’re someone who primarily plays team-oriented games. As a kid, buying anything more than your standard, telemarketer-looking headset seemed like a superfluous purchase, but that’s certainly not the case anymore. There are plenty of reasonably priced gaming headsets you can find that will cut your video game-induced anxiety attacks in half. Let’s go through some of the best, so that your gaming buddies won’t ever give you a hard time again.

Best Gaming Headset

For a high-quality, reliable gaming headset that doesn’t break the bank, the RUNMUS Gaming Headset is a no-brainer. These over-the-ear earphones are compatible with a multitude of systems, including the PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, PS3, as well as a Mac or a regular laptop. Combining 50mm audio drivers with advanced audio techniques, this headset gives you surround sound-esque audio. On the other end of the spectrum, your teammates will be able to hear you loud and clear, thanks to the noise-canceling mic and anti-static tech. And if you’re a marathon gamer (join the club), these headphones are super comfortable, with a lightweight, ergonomic design, so you can use them all day long without a hitch.

Best Wireless Gaming Headset

Whether you’re the owner of a pesky pet (or two) who likes to chew wires or simply someone that can’t stand the clutter of a thousand different wires in your gaming system, you should opt for the Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset. Now, this isn’t as versatile as the aforementioned set — it’s made strictly for PC gaming and are compatible with Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 7, and Mac OS X 10.11 or later — but for hardcore PC gamers, it’s a great choice. It offers advanced audio typically found in ultra- expensive audiophile headphones, and the built-in surround sound recreates in-game effects with ultra-realism. You can hear a pin drop — so long as it’s happening in the game. Each mic comes with a rechargeable battery with a 15-hour lifespan, so you shouldn’t have any issues when it comes to your headset dying mid-match.

Best Gaming Headset for Sound

If audio is your number one concern, the HyperX Cloud Stinger – Gaming Headset and HyperX Amp USB Sound Card is the perfect mic for you. With 50mm directional drivers for audio precision, HyperX custom-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound, intuitive volume control, and enhanced microphone noise cancellation, this headset will give you the best sound, period. They might take a little while to get used to, considering all of the bells and whistles, but they’re certainly worth the extra time and money for audio junkies.