Best Coffee Mug

Unless you’re strictly an iced-coffee fanatic, you’re going to need some sort of mug to drink your daily cup(s) of joe. Having your own go-to mug is actually far more personal than one might think; it can serve as a staple of your daily morning routine. For the superstitious, making a change even as minuscule as a switch-up in coffee mugs can spell doom and gloom for the rest of the day. That’s why any regular coffee drinker needs a reliable mug to get them through their daily challenges. Let’s go through some of the best mugs for those who hate change. Or, more importantly, cold coffee.

Best Insulated Coffee Mug

There are some coffee drinkers that will settle for nothing less than a piping cup of java. If you’re looking for an insulated coffee mug that you can even bring with you on the go, then the YETI Rambler 14 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug with Lid is the perfect option. Its double-wall vacuum insulation will keep your coffee hot (or cold, depending on what you prefer) for literal hours, and its Duracoat exterior makes it durable enough to prevent peeling, scratching, or any other types of wear and tear. And with a no-sweat design and a comfortable full-loop Triple Grip Handle, drinking out of the Yeti Mug proves to be a great option, both indoors and out.

Best Smart Mug

If you prefer to drink your coffee strictly in the comfort of your own home, the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug is a great new-age option for hardcore caffeine junkies. This mug utilizes smart technology that allows you to keep your coffee at the exact temperature you want at all times. It starts off at a default temperature of 135 degrees Fahrenheit, but can be adjusted anywhere between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit. The mug itself is made of stainless steel with an updated ceramic coating and contains up to one hour of battery life with a single charge. And if you want to get really fancy with it, download and pair the Ember App to your smartphone so you can set your default temperature, program any customizable presets, and receive notifications and updates, in addition to a plethora of other cool options.

Best Novelty Coffee Mug

Now if you’re someone that prefers a standard mug, only with a little character, then this 13 oz. “Go Away” Funny Glass Coffee Mug from Got Me Tipsy is a great option. It makes for a great gag gift or stocking stuffer, but if you think it suits your own personality, then that is great too. This glass mug is perfect for anyone that gets a little cranky before they have their morning coffee — meaning basically anybody that drinks it on a daily basis.