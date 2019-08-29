Best Bicycle Light

Take safety to the next level and make sure you’re able to be seen by drivers when riding your bicycle at night thanks to these bike lights. If you’re someone who likes to ride a bike, whether for transportation purposes or exercise purposes, there’s no question you should consider getting a light for your ride. It helps make your presence known to other riders and, most importantly, cars. While you should also be wearing reflective gear, a bicycle light is the first step towards safety. Check out any of the three lights we’ve hand selected for you and feel comfortable riding at night.

Best Long-lasting Bicycle Light

Boasting five different modes, the Bright Eyes Road Bike Headlight is built tough. It can shine in a high, medium, and low light as well as a slow or fast strobe, allowing you to always see what’s in front of you. It is fully waterproof and has 1200 Lumen LED technology, so if you get stuck in the rain, it’ll still work and will be able to shine through the storm. This light will shine for up to five hours on high, 10 hours on medium and 26 hours on low, promoting a lot of dependability. It’s rechargeable and will fit on any handlebars. It comes with a free tail light, so you can be seen from the front and the back.

Best Detachable Bicycle Light

Whether you’re going for a ride or walking the dog at night, the BLITZU Gator 320 USB Rechargeable Bike Light Set is there for you. You can mount this on your handlebars or take it off and use it as an emergency flashlight or for when you’re jogging, camping, or hiking. It only takes two hours to charge and will run for two plus hours. It can be charged anywhere there is a USB port. This light has a military grade anodized finish, meaning it’ll last for long time. You get a tail light with this set as well. It comes with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

Best Value Bicycle Light

Made from sturdy material, the Malker Front and Rear Silicone LED Bike Light Set is easy to install. You’ll get four ultra-bright LED lights that offer visibility up to a half mile. You can snap them onto your bicycle, backpack or helmet and use them wherever you need. They have a high beam, low bream, and a strobe light mode. These lights are made from silicone alloy that can stand up against weather and low-impact drops. All you need to do to replace the battery is take the cover off.