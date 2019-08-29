Best At-Home Luggage Scale

Paying an overage fee is never something anybody wants to do, especially when you’re weighing your bag at the airport. Playing the game in your head as you pick it up when you’re done packing to see if you “think” your bag weighs less than 50 pounds may be fun but could end up costing you. By purchasing a luggage scale, you can take the guessing out of your game and know if you need to put back that last pair of jeans. We’ve highlighted three below to help you when you’re getting ready. You can of course bring the luggage scale with you on your trip, so you know how much your bag will weigh on the way home too.

Best Long-lasting Luggage Scale

Backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee, the Tarriss Jetsetter Digital Luggage Scale is a crowd pleaser. This compact weight distribution scale measures up to 110 pounds, so you’ll know with definite certainty if your bag will be too heavy for a cruise or a flight. The easy-to-read LCD display screen isn’t backlit, so the battery will last longer. It has an auto shutoff feature and an auto lock display to keep the weight on the screen. It’ll let you know when it’s running low on battery too. It’s accurate within 0.2 pounds.

Best Warning on a Luggage Scale

Is there a certain weight you want to make sure you don’t hit? With the travel inspira Digital Red Luggage Scale, you won’t have to worry about reaching that, as there is a changeable weight warning you can set that will go off when you are over the limit. It has a rubber paint handle, giving you a comfortable grip when you’re using it. It also has a capacity of 110 pounds and the backlit display makes it easy to read. It only weighs 3.3 ounces, so it is super convenient to bring with you on your travels. It comes with a travel case for such an event.

Best Slim Luggage Scale

Small enough to fit in your pocket, the Letsfit Digital Luggage Scale is a premium travel companion. It’s only 1.3 inches long and 10mm in width while weighing 3 ounces. The easy loop hook can be strapped into the handles of your bag for accurate readings. You can change the weight settings from pounds to kilograms. It can hold up to 110 pounds and all you need to do to change the battery is unscrew the panel in the back with a screwdriver. The minimum weight is 2 pounds.