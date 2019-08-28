Best Set of Mixing Bowls

If you fancy yourself a whiz in the kitchen, you know how important a good set of mixing bowls is. Whether you’re cooking, baking or concocting new recipes, you need a place to put all your ingredients together. Using cereal bowls or tupperware just won’t do the trick (as I found in my younger years). Getting a trusty set of mixing bowls can alleviate a lot of headaches and eliminate any struggling to mix ingredients in a vessel that’s too small. So if you’re needing some or looking for a gift for a friend’s housewarming party, any of these sets of mixing bowls would be great additions for your and their kitchen.

Best Glass Set of Mixing Bowls

Glass bowls can be used in the oven, microwave or to eat out of and the Pyrex Glass Mixing Bowl 3-Piece Set is a cut above the rest. Pyrex is synonymous with quality glassware and this set is no exception. With a 2 1/2-quart bowl, a 1 1/2-quart bowl and a 1 quart bowl, you’ll have plenty of space to combine your ingredients. The glass is non-porous, so it won’t stain or absorb any color. It’s clear so you can easily monitor what you’re mixing. These are dishwasher safe, making cleaning them super simple.

Best Metal Set of Mixing Bowls

Easily stackable, the Finedine Premium Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls save you a lot of space in your cupboards. You get six different sizes, ranging from 3/4-quart all the way up to 8 quarts, so you can pick and choose what size you need, large or small. With an attractive brushed finish, these stay glossy and remain durable. Light and easy to carry, they have wide rims to lean your arm against while you’re mixing and flat bases that will keep them steady. You can pour the contents out of them and they won’t drip all over. These nesting bowls help you in any cooking situation.

Best Plastic Set of Mixing Bowls

Giving you three different colored handles so you’ll easily be able to tell the sizes apart, the OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Mixing Set nest into each other for a compact set. You’ll get a 1 1/2-quart bowl that’s perfect for whisking eggs in or mixing salad dressings, a 3-quart bowl that can be used with an electric mixer, and a 5-quart bowl for tossing salads and then serving from. Even when you tilt these bowls, the wide bases keeps them stabilized. They are BPA-free and dishwasher safe with a sturdy handle to hold onto while you’re mixing. There is a spout carved into the rim, making pouring simple.