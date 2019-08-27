There are plenty of ways to live life on the “edge,” both intentionally and unintentionally. One way that certainly qualifies itself under the latter category is taking a shower without a *gasp* shower mat. Falling in or out of the shower is certainly not fun, so ensuring your safety is absolutely paramount. Finding the right shower mat is easier than ever before, luckily, thanks to the bevy of options throughout the internet. So without further ado, let’s go through some of the best shower mats the web has to offer, so you’ll never “slip up” on a purchase again.

Best Shower Mat for Grip

While most shower mats are adept at staying in place, for those who prefer extra precaution, the Gorilla Grip Original Patented Bath, Shower, Tub Mat is by far the best option. Made with 324 Gorilla Grip patented suction cups, you can rest assured that your shower mat will stay in place, no matter what. This latex mat is amongst the best selling shower mats out there, as it’s antibacterial and mildew-resistant, latex, phthalate, BPA free, and non-toxic, period. The 35″ x 16″ mat covers a wide range, giving you some extra space to dry off or reach for your towel. To top it all off, in the event that you don’t like the product or it happens to falter/rip in any which way, it comes with a ten-year, no questions asked warranty.

Best Shagged Shower Rug

Now if you’re more into a classic, shagged rug, you’re going to want to opt for the MAYSHINE Non-Slip Bathroom Rug Shag Shower Mat. Made with unique fiber-locking technology and mesh PVC material on the bottom, this super-absorbent mat is both slip-proof and comfortable. The plush microfibers help dry both your feet and the bathroom floor quickly, making it not only a great option to prevent slippage, but also in keeping your bathroom relatively water-free directly after a shower. Unlike lesser-brand mats, it’s completely machine-washable, so you don’t have to worry about purchasing a new one anytime soon.

Best Memory Foam Shower Mat

Typically when one thinks of memory foam, they think of comfort items like mattresses, pillows, and slippers. Well, you can add shower mats to that list, as there are now plenty of memory foam shower mats available. But if you’re looking for the best of the best, you’re going to have to go with the Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat. The inside of the mat is filled with ultra-comfortable polyurethane memory foam while the outside of the mat is made of super soft and cozy coral velvet-feel microfiber, which helps make it both absorbent and comfortable. The bottom is made up of PVC dots that will help keep the mat in place, so you don’t have to worry about slippage. Keep in mind, however — when placing the mat on the ground, you have to do so in a dry area or it won’t properly stick. After that, wetness will never be a problem again. It also comes in a variety of sizes so you can essentially match your entire bathroom with mats beneath your sink, shower, and toilet areas.