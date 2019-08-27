Best Enriching Lip Balm

It’s nearly fall which means cooler weather is coming. That also means my lips are about to become annoyingly chapped when I least expect it. Being on the lookout for the right lip balm is a chore each winter, but for those people who also get chapped lips during the summer, it’s a yearlong struggle. Taking a sip of a drink can burn or sting and having to lick your lips all the time is an annoying habit. Your lips will feel infinitely better with a dab of lip balm, helping smooth over any cracked skin. With the aid of any of these three lip balms, you’ll be feeling back to normal in no time and ready for any season.

Best Lip Balm for Sun Protection

Getting cracked lips from being out in the sun too long is a terrible way to spend a summer day. With the JACK BLACK Intense Therapy Lip Balm, you won’t have to worry about your lips being sun burned. You get optimum therapy against the sun, thanks to the built-in SPF 25 care and the UVA and UVB protection. Some of the key ingredients, like green tea and Vitamin E, work to hydrate and moisturize. You get protection from the wind as well by just dabbing on a small amount of this balm. It comes in different flavors too, such as vanilla mint, lavender, black tea & blackberry and mango & mandarin to name a few.

Best Moisturizing Lip Balm

Burt’s Bees is synonymous with lip care and their signature product, the 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm, is tried and tested. It is made with beeswax, Vitamin E and peppermint oil to moisturize and hydrate your lips when they are dry. The minty sensation when you apply it soothes even the most chapped lip and will keep your lips refreshed all day long. There are no parabens or phthalates as this product is all natural. This pack comes with four tubes that will last you a very long time.

Best Lip Balm for Sensitive Skin

With a patented formula, Dr. Dan’s CortiBalm Lip Balm is recommended by dermatologists. It is made up of a mild, hypoallergenic blend of beeswax, petroleum jelly, mineral oil and 1% Hydrocortisone, specifically formulated to treat chapped lips. This balm heals lips that are chapped from weather, cosmetics, sunburn or medications. It is a great buy for people who suffer from acne, cold sores or allergies, as it is safe on sensitive skin. You’ll get three tubes of the lip balm with this purchase.