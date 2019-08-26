This is when Android 10 will be released to Pixel phones

The final version of Google’s latest Android release would have been available on Pixel hardware by now in previous years, but Android Q is taking a little longer to deploy this year. Google did have a significant Android announcement just a few days ago, revealing that Android will no longer be associated with dessert names starting with Android Q. In fact, forget all about “Q” as fast as possible because this release is officially called Android 10 — by the way, the Android logo also received a massive upgrade. Google would not reveal all these details unless the final Android 10 version was nearly ready for launch, and it turns out that Pixel phones might soon receive the upgrade.

All the Pixels that Google has launched so far, including the Pixel 3/3 XL, Pixel 3a/3a XL, Pixel 2/2 XL, and original Pixel/XL, will be treated to Android 10 come September 3rd, and the news comes directly from Google’s customer support.

Image Source: PhoneArena

Assuming Alexander, the Google customer support rep involved in the chat with PhoneArena, isn’t wrong, Android 10 will drop on supported Pixel devices next Tuesday. The report notes that Alexander wasn’t the only Google Support agent to confirm the date, as one other person mentioned the same launch date for the operating system.

While it’s only the eight Pixel phones above that will receive Android 10 on September 3rd, it wouldn’t be surprising for some Android vendors to launch speedy Android updates of their own, considering that the beta release has been available on a lot more devices this summer than before. Companies including Nokia and OnePlus might be among the first to upgrade their phones to Android 10, although we have no release dates for you at this time.

The Pixel 4, meanwhile, will launch with Android 10 preloaded, although you’ll have to wait until sometime in October to experience Android 10 on the Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL.