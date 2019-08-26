OnePlus 7T leak suggests the affordable OnePlus phone is getting a major upgrade

OnePlus will unveil brand new products in the coming months, including its first TV series, as well as the “T” version of the OnePlus 7 phones that launched earlier this year. The new phones are easily the most exciting new OnePlus products to hit stores in the coming months. A series of leaks in the past few days showed us what will probably be the design signature feature of the OnePlus 7T Pro, and likely the only change you can expect from the new phones. Meanwhile, CAD renders of the device have leaked, indicating that the same design change will be deployed across the OnePlus 7T series, complete with a significant upgrade.

2019 marked the first year when OnePlus released three phones simultaneously, including the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, and 7 Pro 5G, which might be problematic for the 7T series. The OnePlus 7 series delivers two distinct design, including the OnePlus 7 that looks a lot like the OnePlus 6T and the 7 Pro/7 Pro 5G that deliver a bolder design, and slightly improved specs, culminating with 5G support. All phones shared the same core set of specs, which will likely be shared with the 7T series this fall. How can OnePlus do any better than that in the second half of the year?

The OnePlus 7T will have the same screen design as its predecessor, and that means you can expect a waterdrop notch at the top, a tiny bezel on the bottom, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Image Source: PriceBaba

The only change we expect for the OnePlus 7T series concerns the rear camera. Recent OnePlus 7T Pro leaks suggested that the vertical camera arrangement of the OnePlus 7 phones will be replaced by a circular camera module that will contain several lenses.

Image Source: PriceBaba

Well-known leaker @onleaks (via PriceBaba) posted on Twitter renders based on leaked OnePlus 7T CAD schematics that prove the same design feature is coming to the cheaper OnePlus 7T model.

However, the renders also reveal the phone will have three lenses on the back, arranged horizontally in that circular module. That means the cheapest new OnePlus phone will have an extra rear camera compared to the OnePlus 7. That’s a major upgrade for the phone, which might put it on par with the OnePlus 7 Pro when it comes to camera performance.

Image Source: PriceBaba

But if the cheaper OnePlus 7T is getting an extra camera, will the 7T Pro receive the same treatment. These renders suggest there’s plenty of space inside that module to accommodate a fourth lens on the 7T Pro models. And we already saw a bunch of smartphones this year with four lenses on the back. However, we don’t have renders for the 7T Pro handsets at this time.