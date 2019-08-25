Marvel just confirmed the first title from MCU Phase 5, but it won’t be the first movie to hit theaters

When Marvel announced the lineup of movies and Disney+ TV series that will be included of the fourth phase of its Cinematic Universe, the company said it revealed everything related to Phase 4. That was back at Comic-Con a few weeks ago. In the meantime, Disney’s D23 Expo is in town, and we just learned that three other TV series would be included in Phase 4, introducing several other superheroes. That’s not everything Marvel had to announce during the event, as it also revealed the release date of one of the upcoming MCU Phase 5 films.

Also at Comic-Con, Marvel said that it has sequels for Captain Marvel, Black Panther, and Guardians of the Galaxy in the making, without revealing any potential launch dates for these new adventures. It made it clear, however, that these films won’t be part of Phase 4, which ends in November 2021 with Thor 4.

Marvel, however, had three pre-announced MCU movie dates, including February 8th, 2022, May 6th, 2022, and July 29th, 2022, that had no title attached following Comic-Con.

Then, a few days ago, Martin Freeman, the actor who played CIA agent Everett Ross in a few MCU films, confirmed in an interview that shooting for Black Panther 2 might start in 2021. At the time, we speculated that February 8th, 2022 might be when Black Panther 2 would be introduced but we were wrong by a few months.

Marvel just revealed at D23 that Black Panther 2 will hit theaters on May 6th 2022, with Ryan Coogler returning to direct the sequel.

Just announced at #D23Expo, Ryan Coogler returns to direct Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER 2, in theaters May 6, 2022. pic.twitter.com/9zfcFzOi6z — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

We have no other details about the film at this time. The title of the film is also secret, as you can see in the image above.

The first film turned out to be a massive success for Marvel, both when it comes to revenue and reviews, earning Marvel a Best Picture Oscar nomination of a total of six. The film eventually won three of those earlier this year for the original music score, costume design, and production design. That might explain why the film is set to debut closer to summer 2022 rather than in February. Marvel’s Infinity War and Endgame opened in late April 2018 and April 2019, respectively. Then again, the overarching MCU story might dictate that a different picture opens Phase 5. We’ll just have to wait for Marvel to share more details about that.