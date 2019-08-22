While your shower curtain is protecting you from perhaps unwanted looks, what is protecting your shower curtain? Using a shower curtain liner to keep the water in your bath tub and off of your bathroom floor is basic household etiquette. Eliminating water from getting on your fabric shower curtain will make it last longer and save you money in the long run. But not all shower curtain liners are made the same, as some serve larger purposes. We’ve highlighted some specific shower curtain liners below, giving you all the knowledge you’ll need for when you’re decorating your home.

Best Heavy Duty Shower Curtain Liner

Without the need for magnets, the Epica Strongest Mildew Resistant Shower Curtain Liner holds up on its own. Measuring 72″ x 72″, this 10-gauge liner is made of clear vinyl that wipes clean. It is specially treated to resist mold and mildew from building up on it, so you won’t have to clean it as often as other liners. The grommets are rust-proof and are attached to a nylon mesh header that won’t tear. This vinyl drapes nicely and because it’s thicker, it sits on the inside of the shower without trouble. It’s heavy and will last you up to 24 months.

Most Versatile Shower Curtain Liner

Now you don’t have to worry about storing all your bath essentials under the sink or in the closet, thanks to the Maytex Quick Dry Mesh Pockets Waterproof Shower Curtain or Liner. There are nine mesh pockets on the liner, allowing you to keep baby bath toys, loofahs, shower caps, or anything else you might need while you’re in the shower in a reachable spot. You can hang the liner with the pockets facing inward or outward. It hangs 70″ x 72″ and is easy to care for, as you can wipe it clean. It’s recommended that you don’t put more than a pound of things in each pocket.

Best Shower Curtain Liner Pack

Giving you two shower curtains for the price of one, the LiBa PEVA Lightweight Shower Curtain Liner Set is a great deal. They are 100% PEVA and eco-friendly, making them safe to have in the home. It takes little to no effort to keep them clean and they are mildew resistant. They fit in almost any size bath tub and shower at 72″ x 72″. There are magnets on the bottom, so it will remain tight against the bottom of the shower, not allowing water to escape. It can also be used as a shower curtain if you prefer a vinyl look.