Best Bread Box

Few meals are a tastier lunch item than a sandwich. But even fewer things are more annoying than looking forward to that sandwich, only to find your bread has gone stale. Every loaf of bread either comes with a twist tie or a plastic clasp, but the best way to keep your loaf fresh is to store it in a bread box. A bread box is a cool place for your bread to stay so it won’t dry out and become hard. It also is a stylish way to keep your bread in the kitchen and not just out on the countertop in a plastic bag. So take a look at the three bread boxes below and never come back to the sad realization you can’t make a sandwich again.

Best Metal Bread Box

With a sleek design, the Home-it Stainless Steel Bread Box is a great fit for any kitchen. The dimensions of the box are 16″ x 10″ x 7″ and the sliding rolltop door keeps the bread cool and mold out. There are built-in ventilation holes to help your baked goods stay fresher longer. The large capacity bin is a sturdily built appliance that won’t rust and will last. It’ll match any other steel appliances. Fill it with loaves of bread, cookies, croissants and all other kinds of baked goods.

Best Vertical Bread Box

Giving you versatility and the ability to stack multiple loaves on top of each other, the Extra Large Space Saving Vertical Bread Box from Cooler Kitchen frees up your countertop. Meant to help your bread breathe, the design provides an environment where air circulates and the moisture from the bread raises the humidity in the box to help the crust stay crispy. It measures 13″ x 7″ x 9.5″ and is made from sturdy metal. The bamboo lid acts doubly as a cutting board, so you can just take it off and immediately start to slice. The box is dishwasher safe to make cleaning it super simple.

Best Wood Bread Box

For a classic look, check out the Cookbook People Original Rolltop Bread Box. It can hold up to 30 lbs and the 100% bamboo remains durable. There is a lot of space, as the top measures 16″ x 7″, offering you a lot of options with how to fill it. The lid slides up and down for easy access and if humidity causes it expand, you can rub a birthday candle in the grooves to resolve that issue. The flat top wipes easily to keep it looking nice. You can get it personally engraved for an extra special design.