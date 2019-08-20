The Galaxy Note 10 is crushing Galaxy Note 9 preorder records in Korea

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Note 10 nearly two weeks ago, and the new flagship phone has been available for preorder ever since. The first numbers are already in for the handset, and it looks like Samsung’s newest Note has been crushing it in Korea, where it shattered the preorder numbers of its predecessor.

The Note 10 is a massive upgrade over the Note 9, featuring an all-screen display that looks even better than the Galaxy S10’s Infinity-O screen, a redesigned camera system, and much better hardware. S Pen functionality has also been tweaked, and the new phone delivers fast battery charging speeds like no other Samsung phone. In the past few weeks alone, we’ve also learned that the Note 10 features the best display in the industry, which is slightly better than the S10’s OLED panel, as well as the best camera system.

In other words, the phone should definitely be on your radar if you’re shopping for flagship Android handsets. And it sure looks like the phone has been selling well in Samsung’s home country.

Preorders surpassed 1.3 million in the company’s home country, Samsung told The Korea Herald, which is double the number of Galaxy Note 9 preorders last year. The Note 10 and Note 10+ have been available for preorder for 11 days, from August 9th through August 19th.

The most popular Note 10 model wasn’t the cheapest, smallest Note you can buy. Instead, it’s the cheapest Plus version of the handset, the one which ships with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage out of the box. Samsung actually said that it was the Aura Glow 256GB Note 10+ model that sold the best in the region.

The report notes that carrier subsidies may have played a huge role, with carriers offering anywhere from 280,000 won ($232) to $450,000 ($372) subsidies to buyers. Before the carriers set subsidy limits, some agencies illegally offered up to 700,000 won ($579) for Note 10 purchases, which accounts for more than half of the phone’s price.

Prices start in at $949.99 and $1,099.99 in the US for the Note 10 and Note 10+, respectively. The phones will start shipping on August 23rd in all markets.