Another day, another made-up holiday you had no idea existed. Unlike Hallmark holidays, however, you’ll actually be happy to learn about these new holidays because they actually save you money instead of costing you money. You don’t have to buy anyone flowers, chocolates, or diamonds on National Rum Day 2019… you just have to drink some rum! National Rum Day is today, believe it or not, while National Fajita Day 2019 takes place on Sunday, August 18th and National Waffle Day 2019 falls on Saturday, August 24th. Offers.com rounded up all the best deals it could find to help you celebrate these lovely fake holidays, and you can check out the full rundown below. Don’t forget to also call your favorite local purveyor of rum, fajitas, and waffles though, because they might also have some sweet deals of their own to help you celebrate.

National Rum Day Deals (Aug. 16th)

Applebee’s: The Neighborhood Drink of the Month is the Mai Tai Cocktail: a rum drink with pineapple, passion fruit, orange, black cherry, and lime. It’s available for $1 all August long.

Bahama Breeze: Until Aug. 17, enjoy discounted rum cocktails: $4 Painkillers, $3 Bahama Mamas and $2 Captain & Cokes.

TGI Friday’s: Rum is just one of the many ingredients in TGI Friday’s Long Island Tea. It’s $5 all August long.

National Fajita Day Deals (Aug. 18th)

Chili’s: On Aug. 18, chicken fajitas will be offered as an option in the 3 for $10 lunch special. This special gets you a non-alcoholic beverage, an entree and appetizer for $10.

Fajita Pete’s: Get a free half-pound of chicken fajitas when you order one pound of any fajitas on Aug. 18.

Houlihan’s: On Aug. 18, get the Original Sizzling Chicken Fajitas for just $10 when you dine in. See details.

On the Border: Order the Fiesta Trio and upgrade to steak or shrimp for just $2.

National Waffle Day Deals (Aug. 24th)

Huddle House: Celebrate a bit early (or late) with these deals: Kids eat free on Monday and Tuesday. And diners who spend $6 on Wednesdays get a free waffle.

IHOP: For a limited time, you can order chicken and waffles, a new summer menu item. The dish combines four Crispy Chicken breast strips with a Belgian waffle alongside your choice of Buttermilk Ranch, Honey Mustard or IHOP sauce.

Waffle House: If you live near the Waffle House Museum in Georgia, it’s hosting an open house event. Take a tour and get free waffle samples. More details on the chain’s Facebook page.

Williams Sonoma: The Warehouse Sale (which runs until Aug. 20), features up to 50% off select waffle irons.