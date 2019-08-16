Best Insect Traps for Your Home

The word infestation really makes our skin crawl. Thinking about insects raiding your home is enough to make anyone scream. For those who want to take care of your pest problem quickly, there are insect traps for all different kinds of bugs, helping you get rid of any unwanted guests. Rather than spend hundreds of dollars on an exterminator, you should try out some insect traps first to see if you can handle the problem inexpensively. We’ve highlighted different methods for eliminating insects in your home to aid you in not sharing your home with pests. Take a look below and see for yourself how to quickly dispose of the bugs that could be crawling around your living room.

Best Ant Trap

Proven to get rid of all ants at your home, not just the ones you’ve seen, Terro T300 Liquid Ant Baits will stop your problem. Each ant trap is ready to use right out of the box and can kill the entire colony. The liquid ant baits are meant to be placed where you see ants, so they can take the bait and bring it back to the colony. The new and improved snap off tabs on the traps make them easy to open. The closed bait stations keep it from drying out and provide a continuous amount of bait day and night.

Best Roach Trap

Getting rid of cockroaches can be a cumbersome event. Combat Roach Killing Bait is specifically designed to kill the nest, ridding you of your infestation. The large roach bait contains Hydramethylnon and is easy to use. It doesn’t need to be activated and is best placed under the sink, near the tub, behind toilets or behind appliances. Each pack comes with eight child-resistant stations, letting you stop the problem at the source. It kills by contact and gets roaches where they are hiding.

Best Glue Insect Trap

Proven to eliminate problems with bed bugs, spiders or cockroaches, the Trapper Insect Trap by Bell will come to your rescue. It comes with 30 boards, which are good for 90 traps. It’s a sturdy 7″ x 3″ cardboard trap that can be used one big trap or split up into three different traps, thanks to the perforated edges on each tab. The backs of these are sticky with an adhesive that can be placed anywhere. You can put what date you started using them and where you put them on the strips themselves, so you’ll know when to change them out. These go well with Bell’s Trapper Roach Attractant Tablets (sold separately).