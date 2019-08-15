What’s the only thing better than installing a bunch of cool new apps on your iPhone or iPad? That’s right, it’s installing a bunch of cool new apps on your iPhone or iPad for free! We’ve rounded up the best premium iOS apps that have been made available for free on Thursday, and there are eight apps in total. They’re all only free downloads for a limited time though, so grab them while you still can. And if eight apps aren’t enough, there are actually still a few freebies left in yesterday’s roundup if you hurry.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any app developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple. Some apps may have additional in-app purchases. Subscribe to our RSS feed to be notified as soon as these posts are published and you’ll avoid missing the sales we cover.



TRANSLATE 4 ME

Normally $0.99.

TRANSLATE 4 ME – is the best and easiest to use voice and text translator. Easily translate text or start voice-to-voice conversations in over 100 languages. Features: • Text translation: Translate between 100 languages by typing

• Conversations: Translate bilingual conversations

• History of all your translations

• Tap on any of your previous translations you can share them, listen them one more time or just copy them automatically.

• Clear all translations history by one tap Permissions Notice.

For using all features of our app we will need your permissions:

• Microphone for speech translation.

• Speech Recognition for speech translation.

Download TRANSLATE 4 ME

Cubesc: Dream of Mira

Normally $0.99.

Guide Mira through this journey of joyful puzzles to help her brother Kira in her dreams. Cubesc: Dream of Mira presents a brand new minimalist puzzle experience set in a fantastic

atmosphere. Find hidden paths to awaken Kira from his nightmares through completing the puzzles. A STANDALONE ADVENTURE

Completely new story from the Cubesc universe. You don’t need to have previously played Cubesc to enjoy Cubesc: Dream of Mira BEAUTIFULLY CRAFTED PUZZLES

Enjoy new interactions between cubes and characters and explore the changing dynamics LIVE BACKGROUND ATMOSPHERE

Discover time and weather change while playing the game. MUSIC

Unique melodies and music.

Download Cubesc: Dream of Mira

Filter Candy

Normally $0.99.

Filter Candy is a collection of powerful film-emulation presets and editing tools. Edit your photos with our presets to transform them into something beautiful. Our extensive collection of presets have something which is ideal for almost any setting or subject. Enhance your photos with editing tools (such as but not limited to vignette, grain, sharpness, exposure, contrast, saturation) and share with loved ones. Included preset packs: Essential: This pack consists of our most popular and versatile presets Classic: Vintage-inspired pack recreates the look of days gone by Instant: Recreate the look of tradition instant film with this pack Slide: Vivid colors and extreme contrast makes this pack ideal for fashion and outdoors Creative: Reimagine the boundaries of color with this pack Black: Create a stronger emotional connection with your subject by removing the distraction of color Photos by Mark Sebastian

Download Filter Candy

Twister game spinner

Normally $0.99.

A must have app for the wildly popular Game of Twister! It is the perfect solution to play with your friends or family.

The app makes it possible for two people to play without the need of a third person to “spin the wheel” (as it used to be played with a physical spinning wheel). Important notice: Make sure your device is not muted and your volume is high enough to hear the speaking assistant. Features:

• Speaking Assistant

It can speak the turns to help you stay focused on your game at all times. • Automatic and Manual modes

– Automatic mode gives you the possibility to set the desired duration between turns and once you start, the app will automatically play, show and tell the next turn.

– Manual mode on the other hand, requires a tap on the screen to display the next turn. • Funny mode

– The app can tell jokes between turns or tell hilarious instructions to make the game more enjoyable • Background Music The app has been tested and improved for years and as a result it has been ranked in Top 30 on the App Store on five continents for the past 2+ years. *Twister is a game played on a large plastic mat that is spread on the floor. The mat has four rows of large colored circles on it with a different color in each row: red, yellow, blue and green. A spinner is used to determine where the player has to put their hand or foot. After spinning, the combination is called (for example: “right hand yellow”) and players must move their matching hand or foot to a circle of the correct color. In a two-player game, no two people can have a hand or foot on the same circle; the rules are different for more players. Due to the scarcity of colored circles, players will often be required to put themselves in unlikely or precarious positions, eventually causing someone to fall. A person is eliminated when they fall or when their elbow or knee touches the mat.

Download Twister game spinner

TimeShutter – Daily Selfies

Normally $0.99.

Ever wondered if you can take photos every day/week/month, and stack them into a time-lapse animation? Selfie, weight loss, babies, or home remodeling project, TimeShutter is the best tool for them all! You get perfect alignment with a guideline overlay. Recently added new features: Unlock private albums with FaceID/TouchID/Passcode; Camera count down timer; Taking photos with volume button; 3D touch shortcut. See what our long-time users say about us: “I’ve been using TimeShutter for over four years now, it’s probably my favorite iPhone App.” Sebastian K. “I was using [redacted] to take in process pictures of my art, but yours is wayyy better. And the simple clean design just tops it off.” Steve T, Artist . “Love your app. Been looking for such apps for taking site photos at the same spot for a long time. ” Jeffrey Y, Architect. “I love the app. It is much better than the alternatives!” Jon L. “Great app for pregnant womens!” “I used this to document the first year of my son’s life and the video turned out beautifully. I’m continuing to use it for year two. Simple, intuitive, works as it should. ” RiskVsReward “My daily photo project is easier than ever with the alignment guide overlay while taking the photo, plus adjustment feature, multiple albums, and gif and video exports at three speeds.” “This is one of the best time lapse apps I could find, and does everything I needed to do in a very simple way.” “Any sort of transition or passage of time you want to document quickly and conveniently on your device is a good candidate for TimeShutter. “ “I used this app to make a time lapse animation of myself between haircuts, and am thinking of other uses. This app makes it super easy with a guide from the first frame and recurring reminders. Very well made.” Features: – Capture changes over time with guideline overlay assistance.

– Set any specific reference photo, or always use the previous one.

– Time-lapse preview with drag gesture.

– Precise adjustment & crop anytime with two-finger gestures.

– Multiple album support, capture yourself, babies, puppies, blooming flowers, and anything interesting in one place.

– Customizable daily, weekly, or monthly reminders.

– Export & share in video or GIF format.

Download TimeShutter – Daily Selfies

Gravity Orange 2

Normally $1.99.

Gravity Orange 2 – Help the orange to get all the stars, then the window would open. Pass the orange through the window to go to the next level. Keep it away from the spikes because they are dangerous. How to play:

– Cut off the ropes to drop the orange.

– Collide with the green or red buttons to build rope.

– Collide with the buttons which containing arrows to change gravity direction.

– Move the red buttons in the board. Features:

1. 6 chapters, 48 levels, more soon.

2. 4 characters and 8 ropes available.

3. Provide ‘HINT’ for each level.

4. Support multi touch.

5. Awesome physics.

6. Game Center supported.

Download Gravity Orange 2

Looming for HomeKit

Normally $1.99.

Automation remote for your home. Create scenes for single-tap automation. Ask Siri. Exemples of possible automation*:

– Turn off light every week day at 8.00 a.m

– Close shutters every night 1h after sunset

– Run fan if room temperature exceed 95 °F

– Enable ‘I’m Leaving’ scene when I’m 100m away from home Compatible with tens of HomeKit devices including Phillips Hue™ lights, August™ Smart locks, Nanoleaf™ lights, NetAtmo™ thermostat, iHome or Elgato Eve plugs. Parse™ smart plugs. Detailed features:

– Create scenes with virtually any HomeKit device

– Automate scenes with schedules or conditions

– Direct control of lights, plugs, thermostats or fans

– Get reminder before a scene fires

– Create rooms, zones or accessory groups for Siri usage

– Customize scenes with picture library

– Use Siri, today’s widget or AppleWatch to run scenes

– Use time-lapse to see scheduled scenes (AppleWatch)

– Synchronise favorite scenes between all your devices

– AppleTV version available with HomeKit cameras support

– Optimized for iOS 10 and watchOS 3

– Support for 3D Touch, VoiceOver and accessibility features * Possible automation scenarios depends on HomeKit devices you own. Only devices with ‘Works With HomeKit’ logo can be used with this application. HomeKit devices need Wifi or Bluetooth connection. See each device documentation for details.

Download Looming for HomeKit

3rd Grade Reading

Normally $2.99.

It’s never too early to improve your reading skills! 3rd Grade Reading Comprehension Prep was designed for the classroom, as well as the student and family looking for an advantage in solidifying their reading and understanding skills:

– Perfect for classroom use!

– Study anywhere and learn at your own pace

– Specifically appropriate content chosen at the 3rd grade level

– Read through a range of different stories and test your comprehension with a variety of questions about the selected passages

– This collection of original stories was written specifically for this app

– Each passage and question set takes approximately 5-8 minutes to complete

– Mix of fiction and non-fiction selections

– Works well in classrooms for independent study time

– Email student results and track their progress

– Increase your reading comprehension and your scores! * No In-App Purchase required, all content is included * Aligned with CCSS – Common Core State Standards for 3rd Grade:

– Ask and answer questions to demonstrate understanding of a text, referring explicitly to the text as the basis for the answers

– Determine the main idea of a text

– Describe the relationship between a series of historical events, using language that pertains to time, sequence, and cause/effect

– Determine the meaning of general academic and domain-specific words and phrases in a text relevant to a grade 3 topic or subject area

– Describe characters in a story (e.g., their traits, motivations, or feelings) and explain how their actions contribute to the sequence of events

– Distinguish their own point of view from that of the narrator or those of the characters

– Read with sufficient accuracy and fluency to support comprehension

– Read on-level text with purpose and understanding Teachers and parents – have your students email their scores from this app’s assessment as a way to provide extra credit for improvement in their reading skills. User email:

“I’m very impressed. Keep me updated when you get the 5th and 6th grade apps completed. Do all of them involve history? Since I homeschool, having the history with the reading is a great addition to a homeschool curriculum.” – Nancy Daniels THANKS! Yes, we’ve tried to include some history/non-fiction in each grade level. More user feedback:

“I like how it highlights where the answer was in the passage when you pick your answer.” – Kami Butterfield, teacher “The selections are age appropriate and the responses to the questions are not too easy – some thought needs to go into it.” – Mary Skummer, teacher “The feature showing where the answer is located in the passage is a spot on tool since I ask my students to be able to provide this in their oral and written responses.” – Harold Nelson, teacher “Great for reading practice – I would highly recommend it.” “This app helped me in my reading. Now I have an A+. I am very happy I did this app.” “your app is so much more realistic than another 3rd grade reading comprehension app. The other one must be based on some very outdated core standards for reading. It was way too easy for the average 3rd grader.” – Mary Kroohs *With practice you can achieve your best scores!* Teachers can use this app with their entire classroom:

– Enter as many student names as you need

– Allow students to study and learn at their own pace

– Password-protected administrator section allows you to review scores, track student improvement, and share student progress via email

– Increase students’ reading confidence and their scores! Peekaboo Studios is a member of Moms with Apps, a collaborative group of family-friendly developers seeking to promote quality apps for kids and families.

Recommended Ages: 8-10

Categories: Reading, Vocabulary

Download 3rd Grade Reading