Best Reusable Straw

One of the most positive moves in 2019 has been that large restaurant chains are doing away with plastic straws, as they are harmful to the environment. But let’s be honest: paper straws aren’t a great option. They get soggy easily and fall apart after just a little while, not giving you the optimum experience for drinking. Luckily, there are great options for reusable straws on the market that help you squash that problem. Reusable straws get rid of waste and travel well. Whether you prefer metal, glass or silicone straws, we’ve found options for you, so you can stop relying on places to provide you a straw.

Best Reusable Silicone Straw

Great for use with tumblers, the Regular Size Reusable Silicone Drinking Straws from Flathead Products are great for any on-the-go moment. They come in a pack of 10 and also come with a cleaning brush and carrying bag, so you can bring there wherever you’ll need them. They fit easily with 30oz and 20oz tumblers and glasses. They each have a natural bend to them and are 10 inches high. They can be washed in the dishwasher and are made of food grade, BPA-free silicone. It’s a great way to be green.

Best Reusable Glass Straw

Giving you a clear view, the Hummingbird Glass Straws let you stir and see what you’re drinking. Each one is made by glass artists with certified BPA and lead-free glass. These straws are 100% non-toxic and won’t cause any health problems, like plastic straws can. The borosilicate glass is extra strong and won’t break, lasting for a long time. These come in a pack of four and include a cleaning brush to get any pesky chunks of fruit from your smoothie or colada unlodged. They are dishwasher safe and can quickly be washed. They are made with a bent neck, make it simple to keep on the rim of your cup.

Best Reusable Metal Straw

With a pair that are telescopic, the doboli Stainless Steel Metal Drinking Straws are convenient to carry and hold. Easy to use in a house or when you’re traveling, these straws come in a pack of two, so you’ll always have an extra one. They come in 13 different colors and styles, so you can mix and match. Made from high quality stainless steel, these straws won’t rust. The pack comes with two telescopic straws that fold into themselves, two keychains so you can latch them to something, a cleaning brush and an aluminum case that makes storage simple.