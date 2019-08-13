Best Drying Rack for Clothes

Having a washer and dryer in your apartment or house has always been a luxury and some of us frankly don’t have room for them. Even if you’re schlepping all your clothes to the laundromat, not everything can be dried in a dryer. For all your delicate clothing that needs to be hung up, you can get a easy-to-use drying rack for your home. A drying rack gives you a ton of options and stops you from hanging clothes to dry on your door frames (something I’ve done a lot). Take a look at these drying racks and stop wasting quarters in the building’s dryer.

Best Wooden Drying Rack

Perfect for any space, the Home-It Clothes Drying Rack is made of lightweight bamboo. It comes fully assembled and folds completely flat, making it very simple to store. It is designed to drop into position for use and help clothes last longer. It measures 14.5″ x 29.5″ x 41.75″, giving you a lot of hanging possibilities. The top shelf has four drying bars for larger garments and bulkier clothing that needs to be laid flat. The bottom two tiers are great for draping clothing to air dry. It only weighs 4.5 lbs when it’s not in use.

Best Indoor / Outdoor Drying Rack

Made from stainless steel so it can be used inside or outside, the Cresnel Stainless Steel Clothes Drying Rack is a great option for people with a backyard. It is an adjustable and foldable drying rack that can expand to a gullwing formation, letting you drape or hang clothes from the top. With the top laid flat, it measures 58″ x 24″ and when it is folded up, it comes out to 40″ x 24″. It has four slots on the bottom rungs to dry shoes on. There is no additional assembly needed and can hold an entire load of wash if needed. It saves energy and money for you each time you use it.

Best Value Drying Rack

Touting a ton of drying space for a premium price, the Honey-Can-Do Heavy Duty Gullwing Drying Rack makes for a solid purchase. This foldable rack can be configured into six different positions and promotes 46 linear feet of drying space. The white metal design is sturdy and can hold wet clothing without a problem. There is a sweater shelf for drying your clothes that will take a little more time as well as multiple slots for shoes, boots or slippers. It folds up nicely after you’re finished, making it the right size to fit in a laundry room.