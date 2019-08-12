The Galaxy Note 10’s display is somehow even better than the Galaxy S10’s

Shortly after the Galaxy S10 hit stores a few months ago, we learned that the phone featured the best possible OLED display available at the time. This was hardly a surprise considering that it’s Samsung that manufactures the OLED screens of its flagship phones — Samsung also makes OLED displays for all iPhone X models as well as the newest Pixel phones. But the company isn’t done improving the technology of its smartphones, with the new Galaxy Note 10 delivering an even better screen than the S10.

The conclusion comes from the same source that evaluates and grades smartphone displays professionally. DisplayMate’s Note 10 screen review is already out, featuring the same in-depth analysis as always.

The Note 10 sets several display records for the Note line, tying the Galaxy S10’s performance overall for most of them. But the Note 10 display offers an even better high brightness mode, at 1,308 nits, compared to the 1,215 nits of the S10.

Record Very High Absolute Color Accuracy (0.4 JNCD) that is Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.

Record Very High Image Contrast Accuracy and Intensity Scale Accuracy that is Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.

Record High Brightness Mode that is up to 25% Brighter (1,308 nits) than the Galaxy Note9 in High Ambient Light.

Record Peak Luminance, Color Accuracy and Intensity Scales that are Independent of the on-screen image content.

Record Setting Galaxy Note10+ sets or matches 13 Smartphone Display Performance Records, earning DisplayMate’s highest ever A+ grade.

Now that the Note 10 is out, the only phones that can challenge its supremacy when it comes to display quality are the iPhone 11, Pixel 4 and OnePlus 7T. That said, Samsung will likely be the big winner when it comes to OLED orders from Apple, Google, and OnePlus, respectively.