Best White Noise Machine

Are you somebody who struggles falling asleep? Laying in your bed and staring at the ceiling is one of the worst ways to end a day. Help yourself get the rest you need and deserve by getting a white noise machine to accompany you at night. A white noise machine can help put your mind at ease and aid you in drifting off. Depending on what noise you find peaceful, there are tons of options on a ton of different machines. We’ve highlighted three here for you, so you can stop thinking about going to sleep and actually do it.

Most Versatile White Noise Machine

If you’re someone who doesn’t like to listen to the same kind of sound each night, the Vanzon White Noise Machine is perfect for you. It offers 36 different sounds, all soothing. There are 11 different fan noises and 18 relaxing sounds such as birds, thunder and ocean waves. There are three timer features, so you can set it to run for 30 minutes, 60 minutes, or 90 minutes, allowing you to drift off and not worrying about shutting the machine off. It will cancel out disruptive noise outside and help your baby enjoy a customized sleep environment. It also support 3.5mm headphones, if you don’t want to distract other sleepers.

Best Fan White Noise Machine

Boasting a trusted reputation for over 50 years, the Marpac Dohm Classic Original White Noise Machine remains a solid option. It has a signature fan-based natural white noise of rushing air. You can customize the white noise by adjusting the speed and noise level of the fan. It is offered with a trial period of 101 nights, meaning giving it a shot won’t cost you at all. Great to have on in the office when you need to concentrate, it is powered by an 8″ 120V AC plug. It comes in four different colors, letting you match it with the decor of your home.

Best Budget White Noise Machine

Providing you great options for a great price, the Big Red Rooster White Noise Machine can both be plugged in or powered by a battery. There are six different sounds you can choose from: rain, brook, ocean, thunder, white noise, and summer night. You can leave it on all night long or the timer can be set to have it shut off after 15 minutes, 30 minutes, or 60 minutes. It weighs less than six ounces, making it great to bring with you on the road. It is great for people with tinnitus.