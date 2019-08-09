The first benchmarks for the Galaxy S11’s processor just leaked, and it still can’t touch last year’s iPhones

Samsung just launched the Galaxy Note 10, complete with a brand new Exynos 9825 processor that’s slightly faster than the Galaxy S10’s Exynos 9820, at least in benchmarks. However, these chips can’t offer the same performance as Apple’s 2018 iPhones when it comes to tests. And a new leak indicates that the Galaxy S11’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor won’t beat the A12 series either. But the 865 should deliver notable performance gains over the Snapdragon 855.

A device identified as Qualcomm Kona, running Android 10 on a Snapdragon chip and 6GB of RAM, scored 4149 and 12915 in single- and multi-core tests. This is probably a reference device used to develop the next-gen smartphone chip that will power many of the iPhone 11’s rivals next year, from Galaxy S11 all the way to the Pixel 5.

This is the first Snapdragon 865 Geekbench score, single core more than 4,000, multi-core close to 13,000, if no accident, it will be used for Galaxy S11, (early results for reference only, does not represent the final production version of the results) pic.twitter.com/auCan2ZUKd — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 9, 2019

These early scores suggest the Snapdragon 865 will deliver significant performance gains over its predecessor, which reaches scores of around 3,400 and 10600 in the same tests. Meanwhile, the iPhone XS Max’s scores sit at about 4800 and 11200, with the Exynos 9825 reaching 4300 and 9800 points in the same Geekbench benchmarks.

As before, benchmark tests don’t tell the whole story, and the Snapdragon 865 that will ship inside commercial phones next year will probably be even faster.

However, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 11 phones will feature a brand new A13 processor, which should offer performance and efficiency gains over the iPhone XS’s A12. So Apple is likely to maintain its lead over rivals when it comes to mobile processing power.

It’s likely that all these chips, including the Snapdragon 865, Exynos 9825, and A13, will be built on 7nm EUV process. At this time, only the 9825’s 7nm EUV underlying tech is confirmed. Apple will unveil the A13 series in September, while Qualcomm’s 865 should be unveiled later this year.