Best Dumbbell Weight Set

Lifting weights has been proven to be one of the most effective ways to burn calories and improve your physique. However, going to an actual gym can be somewhat of a daunting task. If you’re someone with a demanding schedule, it can be pretty tricky to fit the gym in five days a week. Especially if you’re not a morning person (who likes to wake up at 5, anyway?). One of the best ways to counteract going to a gym in a physical location is by bringing the gym to you. While it might not be practical to build an entire at-home gym at your house, you can buy yourself a quality weight set to use at your own convenience. You’d be surprised at just how many exercises you can get done with just a simple weight set, so let’s look at a few great deals on Amazon that might work out (nailed it) for you.

Best Weight Set for Beginners

If you’re a novice lifter, you’re not going to need a free weight set that’s too heavy. Also, if you are adept at lifting but still prefer to keep it light, that’s ok too — the BalanceFrom GoFit All-Purpose Dumbbell Set is a great choice. This 32-pound set comes with sets of three-pound weights, five-pound weights, eight-pound weights, and a stand to properly rack them. These neoprene-coated cast iron dumbbells are easy to grip, and the durable coating makes them versatile enough for both an indoor and outdoor workout. With a full two-year warranty, you won’t have to worry about purchasing another weight set for a long, long time. Well, unless you get incredibly strong after a few uses.

Best Adjustable Weight Set

If you don’t have a ton of room in your home or simply don’t want a cumbersome weight rack in the middle of your room, the Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells is a fantastic option. This incredibly convenient weight set combines 15 different weights in one, as each dumbbell adjusts from five to 52.5 lbs. If you’re someone who likes to switch up the weight a lot but doesn’t have the room to do so, this will make your life a lot easier, as you can easily switch from one weight to another with a unique dial system. This is definitely a great choice for super-setting and high-intensity cardio training.

Best Weight Set for Heavy Lifters

Now heavy lifters might want to opt for something a little, well, heavier. The Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells are calling your name. Unlike the rapid-switching technology of the Bowflex adjustable dumbells, this set of old school, as you’re able to put on and take off standard cast iron weights on the 1.15 standard dumbbell bar. This weight set comes with sixteen 10-pound plates, four 5-pound plates, four 2.5-pound plates, and four star-lock collars with rubber trims, so you can go up to a whopping 200 lbs on each dumbbell. With 16″ diamond knurled chrome handles, you’ll have more than enough grip to lift until your heart’s content.