Best Toiletry Bag for Women

It’s nearly impossible to pack up all the things women keep in their bathroom or vanity. From makeup to hair care necessities to skin care essentials, there can be a lot of products that are needed on a trip. With a great toiletry bag, it makes packing a whole lot simpler. Being able to travel with all of your preferred cosmetics is not something that’s easily achievable. Don’t worry about using the provided body lotion and bar soap that hotels give you. By checking out the three toiletry bags we’ve highlighted, you’ll be happy you didn’t have to leave anything at home.

Best Hanging Toiletry Bag

From brushes to shampoos and conditioners, many items can fit in the Bago Hanging Toiletry Bag. The bag is spacious but compact and it has an easy carry handle. It has a stow away hook that you can use to hang it on the back of a door, allowing you to access the entirety of the bag all at once. Complete with zippered inner mesh pockets as well as side pockets, it measures 10.2″ x 3.9″ x 9.1″, about the size of an iPad. Made from waterproof fabric to keep your belongings dry, this toiletry bag can be brought just about anywhere.

Best Makeup Bag

If you’re looking for a makeup bag that you can also use as a smaller toiletry bag, you can’t go wrong with the Daisy Rose Luxury Checkered Makeup Bag. It is extremely versatile, as it can be used every day or just for travel. It is a great size to put in a carry-on airline bag to store your approved toiletries. It is made from PU vegan leather, meaning it’s durable and built to last. The interior lining is easily wipeable and won’t stain. Perfect for small plastic containers or a shaving kit, it can fit just about any type of makeup you’ll need to bring.

Best Smaller Toiletry Bag

Needing something a little smaller but that can still hold a lot of items? Check out the HaloVa Toiletry Bag. Its dimensions are 9.1″ x 7.1″ x 3.5″ and it has multiple compartments that store your bathroom needs. There are different mesh pockets and a hook to hang it from if you’re in a hotel or a tent. Made from high quality nylon so it has a high amount of elasticity, this toiletry bag won’t tear and it folds up nicely for easy storage. It is coated with a leak-resistant material, so if something does spill, it won’t ruin the bag. It comes with a lifetime warranty, so giving it a shot won’t set you back.