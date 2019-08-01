More details about the Huawei Mate 30 display and camera revealed

Huawei has garnered a ton of excitement for the new flagship handset it’s launching in October, with the Mate 30 Pro expected to bring a slew of new technologies and innovations and represent strong competition for other forthcoming rival flagships like the Galaxy Note 10. We already know a ton, at this point, about both the Mate 30 and higher-end Mate 30 Pro, the result of a number of leaks that have revealed specs and features early.

Meanwhile, a pair of newly-filed trademark applications has just revealed still more detail about the camera and screen we can expect in these devices. Let’s dive in.

Both trademark applications were filed on July 29 (h/t LetsGoDigital) and were submitted by Huawei to the European Union Intellectual Property Office and the UK Intellectual Property Office. They concern two features: “Air Glass” and “SuperSensing.” And they follow other recently discovered patents we reported on here that cover some fantastic features (the “Cine Lens” and “Camera Matrix”) that will be found in the camera.

Speaking of the camera for the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro, we have a taste of what “SuperSensing” refers to given that the P30 and P30 Pro both have 40MP SuperSensing main cameras. Per LetsGoDigital, the SuperSpectrum sensor, the ISP and Kirin 980 chipset work together to capture 40% more light, which allows you to take superb photos in low-light conditions and at night.

It’s expected both the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro will include SuperSensing camera technology, with the latter sporting two 40MP cameras. One would include a so-called “cine lens” while the other has an ultra-wide-angle cine lens, which will make possible a significant improvement in video quality.

In terms of the “Air Glass” moniker, meanwhile, that’s in all likelihood a reference to a kind of non-Gorilla Glass screen protector. The patent application’s description for the Air Glass includes wording that mentions: “Covers for smartphones; cases for smartphones; Protective glasses; covers for tablet computers; protective films adapted for smartphones; Stands adapted for mobile phones.”

While the Mate 20 series that launched last year did come equipped with Gorilla Glass, the P30 Pro has a screen protector for which Gorilla Glass was not used, with the expectation that this new Air Glass name suggests the same will hold true for the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro.

We’ll certainly know more about the new handsets as we get closer to the fall. Huawei seems likely to introduce the new Mate phones in October, with availability starting the following month.