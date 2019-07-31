Best Outdoor Storage Box

Decorating a backyard can be fun, stressful, but ultimately rewarding. Choosing loungers, setting up a pool, or planting a garden can all fill out your yard and make it look beautiful. But what can you do with all the extra patio accessories that come with decorating? With any of these outdoor boxes, you can store things such as cushions, gardening tools, pool equipment, or whatever else you’d like to hide away for the moment. Rather than shoving them in a garage or shed, keep them close by in a box so you can easily grab them when they are needed. With any of the three boxes we’ve handpicked for you, you’ll enjoy an aesthetically pleasing look of storing your items.

Best Heavy Duty Storage Box

With an interior capacity of 150 gallons, the Lifetime 60254 Heavy-Duty Outdoor Storage Deck Box will be able to store just about anything. The dimensions are 59.3″ x 25″ x 25.3″ and it has a controlled lockable lid with spring hinges that opens greater than 90 degrees, so it won’t slam shut. It is made from a rigid high-density polyethylene that won’t fade, crack or break. It has a weather and water-resistant seal to keep your things dry. The panels are UV-protected and it has molded handles, allowing it to be moved without much hassle.

Best Dual Purpose Storage Box

Featuring a stylish wood-paneled finish and texture, the Keter Westwood Plastic Deck Storage Container Box is a nice upgrade for any backyard. Offering 150 gallons of storage capacity, it is sturdy and can be used as a bench seat for two adults on the patio or deck. It has a flat lid that has an automatic opening mechanism and design to make sure things placed on top of the storage box won’t slide off. The durable, UV-protected plastic can be left outside all year round without wearing. It’s simple to assemble in a matter of minutes.

Best Smaller Storage Box

If a wicker style is more to your liking, you’ll love the Suncast 73 Gallon Resin Wicker Patio Storage Box. It has a water-resistant poly resin construction that won’t fade or rust over time. Rain water flows off the top of the box, so it won’t pool on the lid and drip onto your valuable stored equipment. It measures 46″ x 21.6″ x 22.5″, making it the right size to fit into a corner or smaller area of your backyard. It will match many different types of furniture, thanks to its mocha color.