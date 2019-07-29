The Apple insider who’s almost never wrong just leaked new iPhone 12 details

Despite Apple’s best efforts to keep product leaks at bay, we’ve recently started to notice an uptick in rumors surrounding Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup. Of course, it’s no secret that Apple is planning to add support for 5G in 2020, especially in light of the company’s relatively recent settlement with Qualcomm. And while such an assertion regarding 5G may seem obvious, recall that previous rumors suggested Apple’s entry-level iPhone in 2020 would be a 4G-only affair.

5G functionality aside, reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently issued a new investor note (via MacRumors) claiming that two of Apple’s iPhone models in 2020 will incorporate time-of-flight camera sensors which will able to determine how far away objects in a room are.

Kuo’s note reads in part:

We predict that three new 2H20 iPhone models will all be equipped with front Face ID, and two of the new models will provide rear ToF. We estimate that shipments of iPhone models equipped with front and rear VCSEL (front structure light and rear ToF) will be 45mn units in 2020.

The implications for this technology are intriguing, and with a time-of-flight sensor in tow, future iPhone models will boast enhanced 3D mapping, improved photo quality, and of course, improved Augmented Reality functionality across the board.

We first saw rumors regarding time-of-flight camera sensors surface in late 2018, with Kuo at the time noting that next-gen iPads and iPhones will take advantage of the technology. Kuo’s recent note makes no mention of iPads, but given his rather superb track record, it stands to reason that the technology will be coming to the iPhone sometime next year.

Notably, Apple’s two top-tier iPhone models in 2020 will reportedly feature 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch displays. A third entry-level device is said to boast a 6.1-inch display similar to the current iPhone XR.